3 dream matches that could take place during Hangman Page's AEW World Title reign

At AEW All In, Hangman Page made Jon Moxley tap out to become the new AEW World Champion. The victory marked the beginning of The Cowboy's second world title reign in the promotion.

Ad

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy previously held the coveted title from November 2021 to May 2022. While he had several great matches, Hangman's overall reign was quite underwhelming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tony Khan would not want to repeat the same mistake with The Hanger this time around. The AEW President could pit some new and fresh opponents against the 33-year-old star, so that the intrigue surrounding his title reign does not fade away.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

In this article, let's look at three dream matches that could take place during Hangman Page's AEW World Championship run.

#3. Hangman Page could collide with Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews is one of the finest in-ring performers on the AEW roster. The Best Kept Secret is known for his high-octane offense and hard-hitting strikes.

Ad

While he has not had many opportunities as a singles star, Buddy Matthews delivers exceptional performances every time he steps into the ring against a top singles star. Once Matthews returns from his injury, he could go after Hangman Page's AEW World Title.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will need to overcome wrestlers of different combat styles to establish himself as a worthy world champion. A bout against The Hound of Hell would certainly test The Cowboy's limits.

Ad

If The Cowboy squares off with The Best Kept Secret, it could end up being one of the more memorable title defenses of his reign. Buddy Matthews has also been vocal about working with Hangman Page, and the dream match should become a reality soon.

#2. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could face Ricochet

Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In 2024. A few months later, The One and Only turned heel, which ended up being one of the best decisions of his career.

Ad

The former WWE United States Champion continues to be one of the most despicable yet entertaining villains in All Elite Wrestling. The Highlight of the Night is still consistently good in the ring, and a world title shot does not seem too far from his reach.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could go to war with Ricochet at some point during his World Title reign. The One and Only could prove to be a quality opponent for The Hanger, as he could try to outsmart him with his tactics at every step.

Ad

Ricochet has not shied away from unleashing brutality on his adversaries since embracing his heel persona. Defending his title against the high-flying superstar could be a difficult task for The Hanger.

#1. Hangman Page could defend his AEW World Title against Copeland

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is one of the biggest legends on the AEW roster. The Rated-R Superstar continues to be an asset for the Jacksonville-based promotion, thanks to his impressive in-ring and mic skills.

Ad

Tony Khan should have The Ultimate Opportunist battle Hangman Page in the near future. The two stars are known for the passion and realism that they bring to their performances, and a match between them would certainly be a spectacle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar could put over The Cowboy in their eventual encounter to further enhance Hangman's credibility as a babyface. Cope might also turn heel to add more intrigue to this feud.

After his underwhelming feud with Jon Moxley, The Master Manipulator would be eager to redeem himself. Having a competitive feud with Hangman Page might be a great way for Copeland to remind everyone of his greatness.

The rivalry would also benefit Hangman Page, who would be honoured to get the rub from a pro wrestling legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE