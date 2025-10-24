3 former AEW star who have retired from in-ring competition

AEW was established in 2019 by Tony Khan and a few wrestlers. Several massive names have wrestled for the company throughout the years. While some are still huge stars, others have hung up their boots. Retirement from in-ring competition is not the end of one's career. Legends such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Taz, The Undertaker, and more are still working for their respective companies. Triple H is currently WWE's head of creative and chief content officer. Many believe that he has achieved more success after saying goodbye to in-ring action. Several former AEW stars have retired from in-ring competition. It can't be said if they will make a comeback someday. However, it is unlikely that these names will enter the squared circle anytime soon. #3. Former AEW EVP Brandi Rhodes Brandi Rhodes is the wife of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The couple were under AEW's banner from 2019 to 2022. The American Nightmare was one of the co-founders and EVPs of the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, Brandi was also an All Elite Wrestling EVP. Although Brandi didn't achieve immense success in the ring, she wrestled several times for the Tony Khan-led company. Her last ever match took place on AEW Dark: Elevation #48, where she defeated KiLynn King. In a 2023 conversation with Chris Van Vliet, she confirmed that she has hung up her boots. &quot;For sure [I’m retired as a wrestler]. Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did.&quot; she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]#2. Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager Jake Hager was once an important name for All Elite Wrestling. He was a member of popular factions such as The Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society. He achieved moderate success in the Jacksonville-based company. However, didn't leave on good terms. After the former Jack Swagger's AEW run ended, he criticized Tony Khan and accused him of being unprofessional. In a recent appearance on Saraya's The Rulebreakers podcast, the 43-year-old revealed that he has retired from wrestling and has started a trucking company. &quot;I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me, I got people driving. I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.” he said. [H/T: Fightful]#1. Marko Stunt View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarko Stunt was once a member of Jurassic Express with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. He was one of a kind and had thousands of fans worldwide. However, he announced his retirement from wrestling last year due to health reasons. Stunt recently released a video on TikTok where he revealed that he now works as a car salesman and is enjoying the experience. “I love what I do. I come here energetic and ready to work… I love dealing with people....I was a professional wrestler for 12 years and I got to be in front of major crowds on television for four of those 12 years. I got to live my dream. I got thrown around a lot and I loved it.&quot; he said. [H/T: SE Scoops]In the above video, the 29-year-old referred to himself as &quot;Mr. Fun Size&quot;. It will be interesting to see him return to in-ring competition someday.