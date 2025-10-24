3 former AEW star who have retired from in-ring competition

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:48 GMT
Few former AEW stars have quit wrestling. (Images via Jake Hager
Few former AEW stars have quit wrestling. (Images via Jake Hager's Instagram and Brandi Rhodes' Instagram)

AEW was established in 2019 by Tony Khan and a few wrestlers. Several massive names have wrestled for the company throughout the years. While some are still huge stars, others have hung up their boots.

Ad

Retirement from in-ring competition is not the end of one's career. Legends such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Taz, The Undertaker, and more are still working for their respective companies. Triple H is currently WWE's head of creative and chief content officer. Many believe that he has achieved more success after saying goodbye to in-ring action.

Several former AEW stars have retired from in-ring competition. It can't be said if they will make a comeback someday. However, it is unlikely that these names will enter the squared circle anytime soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#3. Former AEW EVP Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes is the wife of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The couple were under AEW's banner from 2019 to 2022. The American Nightmare was one of the co-founders and EVPs of the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, Brandi was also an All Elite Wrestling EVP.

Although Brandi didn't achieve immense success in the ring, she wrestled several times for the Tony Khan-led company. Her last ever match took place on AEW Dark: Elevation #48, where she defeated KiLynn King. In a 2023 conversation with Chris Van Vliet, she confirmed that she has hung up her boots.

Ad
"For sure [I’m retired as a wrestler]. Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did." she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

#2. Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager

Jake Hager was once an important name for All Elite Wrestling. He was a member of popular factions such as The Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society. He achieved moderate success in the Jacksonville-based company. However, didn't leave on good terms.

Ad

After the former Jack Swagger's AEW run ended, he criticized Tony Khan and accused him of being unprofessional. In a recent appearance on Saraya's The Rulebreakers podcast, the 43-year-old revealed that he has retired from wrestling and has started a trucking company.

"I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me, I got people driving. I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.” he said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad

#1. Marko Stunt

Ad

Marko Stunt was once a member of Jurassic Express with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. He was one of a kind and had thousands of fans worldwide. However, he announced his retirement from wrestling last year due to health reasons.

Stunt recently released a video on TikTok where he revealed that he now works as a car salesman and is enjoying the experience.

“I love what I do. I come here energetic and ready to work… I love dealing with people....I was a professional wrestler for 12 years and I got to be in front of major crowds on television for four of those 12 years. I got to live my dream. I got thrown around a lot and I loved it." he said. [H/T: SE Scoops]

In the above video, the 29-year-old referred to himself as "Mr. Fun Size". It will be interesting to see him return to in-ring competition someday.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications