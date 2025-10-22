Triple H's creative regime has been bombarded with criticism lately by WWE fans as the shows' quality has taken a drastic dip. Meanwhile, Vince Russo went off at the new regime and the recent reports around the company using AI.

Ad

A few days ago, multiple sources talked about WWE's alleged use of AI to write storylines. The allegations didn't stick for a while, as Fightful Select reported that the company had been using artificial intelligence for a while, but it was for non-storyline purposes, such as video, graphics, and other minimal aspects.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the ex-WWE writer went off on Triple H's creative regime and the defense in which it was reported that the company doesn't use AI. Russo stated that AI might actually save The Game's job as the Chief Content Officer, as it might make better creative decisions.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I think AI could literally save Hunter's job. There's no doubt in my mind if they put s**t through AI, 1000% it's going to spit out better s**t than the stuff they're giving us. That's why I think it's total bulls**t. I think they're going to use it. I think it got out there, and they had to backtrack because it makes them look freaking incompetent that you guys cannot come up with anything creatively and you need to go through AI," Russo said. (From 00:34 to 01:08)

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Moreover, Russo stated that everyone backstage is busy trying to protect their spot instead of doing their job. Hence, there's nothing new in the creative department, as they won't hire anyone from the outside.

"They're not going to hire anybody good from the outside because they're afraid for their spots, and they've got to protect their spots... They're not going to hire. This is perfect for them. I think AI could save Triple H's job," Russo said. (From 01:13 to 01:41)

Ad

Ad

Triple H confirmed major match for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

After Seth Rollins got injured in Perth, WWE decided to take a new route on the red brand as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on The Visionary and brutally attacked him.

Next week, Adam Pearce revealed that a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned in Salt Lake City when the winner of the upcoming Battle Royale faces CM Punk for the vacant title.

Ad

Later, Jey Uso won the gimmick match, and Triple H on X confirmed the title match to take place in Utah at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event for the vacant title.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More