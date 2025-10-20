  • home icon
  Reports: Truth about WWE using AI to write shows finally revealed

Reports: Truth about WWE using AI to write shows finally revealed

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 20, 2025 05:12 GMT
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE!
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

WWE is currently on the Road to Saturday Night's Main Event, emanating on November 1. However, ahead of that, a report suggested a big change was made in the company's creative process, as CCO Triple H hired a new team member, Cyrus Kowsari, as the Senior Director of Creative Strategy. He would lead the company's transition into AI-based storytelling and also integrate AI into video and graphics.

This sparked buzz online among fans, who began debating whether AI would now take over the pro wrestling world, with storylines heavily affected. Some even pointed out that the latest weekly shows might be created with the help of AI tools.

However, a recent report by Fightful Select clarified the role of AI in the Stamford-based promotion during a Q&A session. It was revealed that WWE has been using AI for years, and it is used as an assistant tool for small tasks like rewinding data, such as when the last time two wrestlers faced each other, managing data, and more.

It was noted that AI is not used for writing storylines or promos, as many currently assume. One source also told the outlet that some people within the creatives have only used the tool a few times. Therefore, AI won't take over the business.

Former WWE employee slams Triple H and his creative team

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned The Game's creative decisions. He also slammed the CCO for ruining the current product and failing to come up with better ideas.

Here's what he said:

"I look at guys like Triple H. I look at guys like Shawn Michaels. I look at guys like The Undertaker. All guys that I worked for. I don't give a sh*t how many fake titles you won between you. They're not equipped to run a company. They're not qualified. I swear to God. You could say whatever you want about Vince McMahon. Here's what happened to Vince McMahon. Real simple, Mac. Vince got old. The older Vince got, the more out of touch he got. What's Triple H's excuse? Why are you out of touch?Why don't you have a clue as to what good television is? Are you 80? At least Vince McMahon had an excuse and we all knew," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H and the WWE creative team have in store with the new changes.

Edited by Neda Ali
