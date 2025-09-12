Congratulations to WWE's Cody Rhodes and Brandi!

Cody Rhodes is on a hiatus from WWE for a while, but congratulations are for him and his wife, Brandi, as the two recently celebrated their 12th anniversary.Over a decade ago, Cody Rhodes met Brandi when she was working in the Stamford-based promotion as a ring announcer. The two eventually became a couple and tied the knot in September 2013. Their relationship continues to grow further, as the two recently announced the birth of their second child, Leilani Ella Runnels.Today, Cody Rhodes, amid his hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, sent a message on X to his wife. The couple celebrated their 12th anniversary, and Rhodes sent a heartfelt message to his wife on their special day. The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus as he's been filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie.&quot;12 years of Camelot! 🥂Happy anniversary @TheBrandiRhodes,&quot; Cody tweeted on X.While Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Brandi is currently not signed with the company as a performer or on-screen personality.Triple H confirms Cody Rhodes' return to WWECody Rhodes overcame the odds at SummerSlam in New Jersey when he defeated John Cena in the show's main event. Unfortunately, the celebration didn't last long, as he was written off from the weekly product on Friday Night SmackDown when Drew McIntyre attacked him following their tag team match.For weeks, The Scottish Warrior called out The American Nightmare and mocked him on television. Instead, Randy Orton returned, and the two have been feuding on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old WWE star is shooting for the upcoming Street Fighter film during his hiatus from the promotion.In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H revealed that Cody Rhodes will return to the company and will appear at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. While The Game didn't confirm whether it would be a match or a segment, the Chief Content Officer assured that Rhodes is set to return soon.On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre is set to go one-on-one against Orton. This could be the night when Rhodes returns to the products and sets up a title match between him and his former tag team partner at Wrestlepalooza.