3 former AEW wrestlers Triple H dropped the ball with and 1 he turned into a star

Under Triple H's guidance, many superstars have climbed the ladder of success in WWE. But, not every star who worked under him got to savor the limelight in the promotion.

WWE has brought many wrestlers into its roster from its rival promotion, AEW. Some of them went on to become top stars in the company, while others failed to establish their popularity among the WWE Universe.

In this article, we'll discuss who are the three former AEW wrestlers who Triple H fumbled and one that he managed to turn into a star in his company.

#1: Dropped the ball with Andrade

Andrade is a Mexican wrestler who is currently signed to WWE under the SmackDown brand. He joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 and worked under the banner till 2021.

He then jumped ship to AEW and worked for Tony Khan for two years. He AEW after the Worlds End PPV and returned to WWE at Men's Royal Rumble this year. The fans believe that in all the time, he spent on Triple H's roster, he wasn't used to his full potential.

Andrade is a talented superstar but the promotion could not do justice to his skills as he was never booked properly except for maybe a couple of storylines. Even now, Triple H is struggling to find a way to push him and thus he is stuck among the midcard rosters stars.

#2. Lexis King

Lexis King is a former AEW star who was All Elite for four years (2019 to 2023). Before joining Tony Khan's roster, he worked in the independent circuits. He came to WWE in 2023 and competed on his first TV show on Night 1 of NXT: Halloween Havoc, on October 24, 2023.

Since then he has been in less than 50 matches. Plus, he hasn't been involved in any major storyline feuds. Recently, he was feuding with Dante Chen but it was not that big of a beef.

He is currently under the NXT brand and recently teased a potential rivalry with Guther but let's see if Triple H builds any storyline around it in the future.

#3. Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears is in his third stint in WWE. His first run in the company lasted from 2006 to 2009 and his second stint was from 2013 to 2019. His third run began in February when he made his return at NXT Vengence Day.

In all the years, he spent in WWE, he has stepped inside the ring with many top names in the company. But he never got involved in any big rivalry with the superstars. However, he did have a long feud with Dijak that lasted over several weeks.

Shawn Spears at WWE NXT Countdown To Stand & Deliver 2024 [Image via WWE Gallery]

Just like Andrade and Lexis King, WWE is lagging in giving Shawn the push he deserves. He has potential which is why the company brought him back a third time. But still, Triple H is failing to capitalize on his talent.

#1. Triple H made Jade Cargill a star

Jade Cargill was the first signee under TKO Group Holdings which is enough to show how much of a star power she holds in the industry. She made her in-ring debut at this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

A few months into the promotion and was already pushed into the championship competition. She was paired with top names like Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL. Cargill is currently the face of the women's tag team division alongside her partner, The EST.

In conclusion, Triple H wasted no time in putting Jade in front of the spotlight and turning her into the star. She left AEW in September last year after working with the company for three years.