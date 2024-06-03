"Come back to AEW," "Wish you hadn't retired!" - Fans react to Andrade's cryptic post ahead of WWE RAW

Andrade recently shared a cryptic post ahead of this week's WWE RAW. The post featured a reference to AEW.

The former AEW star wrestled his last match in the promotion at Worlds End PPV in a losing effort against Miro (formerly known as Rusev). He then went back to WWE and made his return as a surprise entrant during the men's Royal Rumble match this year.

Ahead of this week's RAW, the 34-year-old star took to Twitter to share old photos of himself from other promotions like AEW, AAA, and CMLL. While it could have just been a post celebrating his past achievements, many fans believe he may have hinted that he misses his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It looks like some fans want the former NXT Champion to return to AEW.

A fan said, "Come back to AEW bro."

"Wish you hadn't retired!" another fan commented.

Fans believe Andrade made the wrong decision by leaving Tony Khan's promotion.

"Brother is already missing his old life before he went back to the fed," this person tweeted.

A user said, "Andrade is the most confusing wrestler of this generation. Will you ever be happy? That’s the real question."

Tony Khan seemingly reacted to Andrade's cryptic post

Andrade's cryptic post featuring the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly caught the attention of the AEW President. Tony Khan shared a cryptic tweet in response to his former employee's post.

Khan tweeted a GIF from the movie Scott Pilgrim vs.The World with a caption that read:

"See? I'm not such a bad guy after all."

It has been four months since the former CMLL star has been back in WWE. In these past four months, he was only involved in one interesting but brief storyline. He partnered with Rey Mysterio to take on Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania XL.

The Stamford-based promotion is currently building a storyline for the former WWE United States Champion, where he is being pursued by Santos Escobar. Legado Del Fantasma is in the hunt to add more members to its team and they feel the Mexican wrestler will make a perfect fit in the group.

