Major WWE star references AEW in cryptic brag ahead of RAW

A major WWE star has referenced All Elite Wrestling in a cryptic message today on social media. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently stated that now would be a great time for TKO-led company to work with the promotion ahead of Forbidden Door 2024 on June 30.

Andrade El Idolo exited AEW following his loss to Miro, formerly known as Rusev at World's End 2023. The former TNT Champion has still not competed in another match for AEW while Andrade returned to the Stamford-based company during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

The veteran took to social media today to boast about the promotions he has worked for in a cryptic message ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

Trending

"The REAL LATINO MAN. AEW CMLL AAA," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Andrade recently defeated Karl Anderson in a number one contendership tournament on WWE Speed. He also picked up a victory over Apollo Crews this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Former WWE manager praises SmackDown GM Nick Aldis

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently complimented Nick Aldis for keeping the locker room in check as SmackDown General Manager.

RAW GM Adam Pearce has been struggling as of late as Bron Breakker has been uncontrollable on the red brand. During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell complimented both Pearce and Aldis for doing a great job as authority figures in the company.

The former wrestling manager noted that neither of them get "run over" by the talent and that is how it should be done.

"There's another guy [Nick Aldis] that's doing a hell of a job. Because a lot of them just get run over. You don't run over Nick Aldis or the other guy. You just don't run over them. That's the way it should be." [From 08:46 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are both former wrestlers and could theoretically return to the ring. The RAW GM is currently having issues with Bron Breakker after he decided not to book him in the King of the Ring Tournament. Only time will tell if either Aldis or Pearce decides to compete in a match on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback