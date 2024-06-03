Tony Khan seemingly reacts to Andrade’s AEW post amid massive outrage over his WWE booking

Tony Khan has seemingly posted an indirect response to a current WWE Superstar's tweet that mentioned AEW and other promotions he worked with in the past. This would be Andrade.

The luchador signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and would remain there until the end of 2023. He then made a blockbuster return at this year's Royal Rumble, which finalized his move back to WWE, returning after three years. Despite it being more than four months since his return, many have felt that his run has been lackluster thus far.

On Twitter, Andrade suddenly posted photos from his time with other promotions, namely CMLL, AAA, and AEW. A few hours later, Tony Khan posted a cryptic tweet with a GIF from the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. This was seemingly in response to the WWE Superstar's tweet seeing as the moments shown in the luchador's photos all happened while he was signed with Tony's company.

"See? I'm not such a bad guy after all," the GIF read.

AEW World Champion talks about whether Tony Khan and WWE would be open to a collaboration

The forbidden door among wrestling promotions has been opened several times already. Recently WWE has seemingly began a collaboration with TNA, while AEW continues its partnership with the likes of NJPW, STARDOM, and CMLL.

Swerve Strickland was recently asked whether a collaboration between the Tony-Khan-led promotion and the Stamford-based promotion would ever happen, and he felt that it might be more likely now.

In his recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve talked about how at some point, maybe both Tony Khan and Triple H may be open to the idea. He then gave a percentage as to how likely this would happen. Despite it still being a low number, he felt that it was higher than if he had been asked about this some time ago.

"If there's ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it's ever been. I don't think either person [Tony Khan and Triple H] is opposed, but if there's ever a time, like as far as Tony Khan, I don't think there's ever been a time that's more likely than now. The percentage went from 0.04 to [...] and that's more than we've ever gotten," he said. [From 59:00 to 59:43]

At this point, this would all depend on the openness of each company for collaboration. Seeing as shots continue to be thrown toward one another, the likeliness of this happening will definitely continue to remain low.

