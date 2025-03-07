3 former WWE stars Tony Khan might have completely given up on

Tony Khan and a few top wrestling stars founded AEW in 2019. Since then, it has become one of WWE's fiercest rivals. Although the young promotion has created several stars since its inception, its immense reliance on former WWE Superstars persists.

Ad

Over the years, All Elite Wrestling has signed many former World Wrestling Entertainment names, such as Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, and more. Most of them have achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, a few became lost in the shuffle.

It is simply not possible for Tony Khan to give every former WWE star a main event push. But it appears as if he has completely given up on three names in particular.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. Saraya

Saraya is one of the most celebrated names in modern WWE history. In the Stamford-based company, she was known as Paige. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Unfortunately, she could not reach her true potential there because of recurring injuries.

Ad

The Anti-Diva signed with AEW in 2022. It appeared as if Tony Khan had huge plans for her. However, fans were mistaken. Initially, the former WWE star received a decent push. She became the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2023 by defeating Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in a four-way match. But this victory took her nowhere. She last wrestled for the company in October 2024. Since then, she has been busy with Hollywood.

Ad

Her contract will reportedly expire this year. Hence, Tony Khan might not bother featuring her on AEW programming anymore.

#2. Tony Khan might not push Keith Lee anymore

Keith Lee was a massive name in NXT. He once held the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship simultaneously. While he enjoyed considerable success in the then-black and yellow brand, his main roster run was a failure.

Ad

The 40-year-old was released by the Stamford-based promotion in late 2021. He made his AEW debut in February 2022. He eventually became World Tag Team Champion with Swerve Strickland, but he has been mostly inactive due to health-related problems. It is rumored that his contract with the Jacksonville-based company will expire soon, so Tony Khan may have already given up on him.

Nevertheless, thousands of fans still want him to return to All Elite Wrestling and challenge for the AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Limitless One.

Ad

#1. Johnny TV

Johnny TV is an established name in the world of professional wrestling. Throughout his career, he has gone by several names. Under WWE's banner, he was known as John Morrison. He was quite successful in the Stamford-based company, as he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship thrice and the WWE Tag Team Championship four times. Unfortunately, his time in AEW has underdelivered.

Johnny TV has not done anything worthwhile in All Elite Wrestling so far. He mostly performs in sister promotion Ring of Honor and is currently in an alliance with MxM Collection. Tony Khan might have completely given up on him since many fans often forget that he is an AEW star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback