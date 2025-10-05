3 former WWE stars Tony Khan must not even think of hiring to AEW

Tony Khan has been stacking up the AEW roster by adding new superstars every other week. Over the past few months, many former WWE stars have joined All Elite Wrestling, such as Andrade and Sareee. While AEW is popular for signing the ex-WWE names, some stars can bring little to no benefit for Khan's promotion if he manages to lock them in a deal.

As of now, many former WWE stars are free agents in the world of professional wrestling, and Tony Khan has an open opportunity to sign these names. While their addition to the company can be able to garner momentary attention, it is unlikely it would have the same impact in the long term.

From a former Universal Champion to a 24-year-old star, let's talk about three names Tony Khan must not even think of hiring to AEW:

#3. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion who has gained significant name for himself during his days in WWE. Over the years, he has been popular for his monster character on-screen. However, one thing that has been constant with The Monster of All Monsters has been his injury issues.

It has been observed that whenever WWE attempted to give him a major push, he ended up suffering serious injuries, likely due to his intense wrestling style. If Tony Khan hires him at this point, Strowman is pretty unlikely to add any value to the roster.

AEW already has several stars who have a similar sort of stature as the former WWE star. In that case, it could easily turn into a situation where Tony hires him and then has no idea what to do with him.

#2. Cora Jade

Cora Jade was released from WWE earlier this year, in May. The 24-year-old star was a part of WWE's NXT and was doing a good job as a heel on the roster. There were rumors that The Sorceress of Sin might make her debut in any other promotions soon. However, she is still a free agent in the world of pro-wrestling. Besides, Jade has already openly claimed that she would like to return to WWE down the line.

Therefore, if Tony Khan signs her at this point, it wouldn’t make much sense, especially if her ultimate goal is to return to WWE. Moreover, Jade was also dealing with a knee injury earlier this year, making her an inefficient wrestler at this point in her career. As a result, she could be quite injury-prone, making it challenging to develop a meaningful storyline around her if Khan decides to hire her now.

#1. Tony Khan should not sign Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is one of the most controversial stars in the world of professional wrestling. The Original Bro was released from WWE after a series of failed drug tests and an incident at JFK airport. Since leaving WWE, Riddle has been the epicenter of several bold statements that have put the pro-wrestling world against him.

His addition to AEW has the potential to draw this controversy to the company itself. Moreover, the former WWE United States Champion has also been known for not being the easiest star to work with. Therefore, it might create a difficult situation for Khan and the company. As a result, AEW must not sign Matt Riddle down the line.

