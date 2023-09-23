Why was Matt Riddle taken off WWE television before his release? Full timeline of events

Matt Riddle is the latest superstar to receive his termination papers from WWE. The Original Bro confirmed his release via Instagram. Riddle thanked his fans for their love and support throughout the years. Here’s a timeline from his last WWE appearance to his departure.

Matt Riddle last wrestled on the September 4, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. In a tornado tag team match, the former United States Champion teamed up with Drew McIntyre against the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

He was quietly taken off television after an alleged incident at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 10. Riddle claimed a Port Authority Police Officer sexually assaulted him in a since-deleted social media post.

Talents were reportedly informed of his absence from WWE RAW as a “medical issue” after the alleged incident. An investigation was opened into Riddle’s claims, and there’s no word on whether the inquiry stands.

Matt Riddle also didn’t show up on the September 18, 2023, episode of RAW despite reports of him scheduled to work the event. WWE released a handful of superstars between Monday and tonight, with Riddle’s name popping up as the last on the pink slip.

What was Matt Riddle’s last act as a WWE Superstar before release?

Matt Riddle was involved in a tag team program with Drew McIntyre before his WWE release. The Original Bro had convinced the Scottish Warrior to ally against the Viking Raiders. The move was criticized by The New Day during a backstage segment.

The three teams had a series of matches until WWE removed Riddle from the storyline and turned McIntyre into a solo act. The former WWE Champion got one step closer to his rumored heel turn this past Monday on RAW.

McIntyre couldn’t make up his mind to save Jey Uso from Judgment Day. The whole ambush was thwarted by Cody Rhodes, who rushed past his former tag team partner to help Main Event Jey take out Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Fans might have to wait to see Drew McIntyre turn heel.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star