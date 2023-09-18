Has 37-year-old WWE star been quietly removed from ongoing storyline? Analyzing potential changes

WWE has a lot of storylines going on RAW and SmackDown. It seems the sports entertainment juggernaut has quietly dropped a storyline in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal allegedly involving a 37-year-old star.

The star in question is Matt Riddle. The Original Bro was involved in a tag team storyline with Drew McIntyre against The Viking Raiders on RAW. However, McIntyre was apparently quietly moved to a program with Jey Uso following allegations from Riddle that he was sexually assaulted at JFK airport.

Matt Riddle’s accusations have reportedly prompted Port Authority police to open an internal investigation. In another report, TMZ said Port Authority police “were called to JFK Airport for a disorderly person who was getting off a flight.”

The report alleged the person to be Matt Riddle. There’s no word on if WWE has opened up an investigation of their own into the matter. Riddle was not seen on RAW last Monday.

WWE apparently removed him from the storyline and put McIntyre in a solo match against Xavier Woods of The New Day. The Scottish Warrior defeated the New Day member.

The former United States Champion was put into his tag team storyline with McIntyre several weeks ago on RAW. The pair lost to The Viking Raiders in a tornado tag team match following Kofi Kingston’s interference.

Why is Drew McIntyre going after Jey Uso on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso are no strangers to each other. The duo were enemies during McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) storyline with The Bloodline. After Jey moved to RAW, McIntyre confronted him and questioned his loyalty to the red brand.

Main Event Jey told McIntyre they could meet in the ring to settle their differences if he wanted. The former WWE Champion agreed and a singles match between the two opponents was booked for the September 18, 2023, episode of RAW.

We’ll have to wait to see if the match outcome will favor Jey Uso or Drew McIntyre. Fans can check out our predictions for the match here.