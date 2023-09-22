Has WWE found Roman Reigns' successor? Know why it is likely

Roman Reigns may have succeeded John Cena as the face of WWE, but has the company found a successor to The Tribal Chief? The answer to the question may lie in the updated RAW poster for the USA Network.

The poster in question features Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Jey Uso. What’s interesting about the poster is that Jey is featured front and center on it. This could very well mean that 'Main Event Jey Uso' is not just a gimmick, and he might just be the top babyface WWE wanted Roman Reigns to be from 2015 to 2019.

Jey Uso is arguably the most over star on the WWE RAW roster today. He has the crowd in the palm of his hand every time he makes his entrance. Moreover, he’s a full-time superstar, unlike his cousin, who signed a part-time contract in 2022.

Jey’s growth as a babyface has been nothing but organic as opposed to Reigns, who was pushed heavily as the top face despite fans not buying into his babyface gimmick following the implosion of The Shield in 2014.

WWE has reportedly been loving Jey Uso’s solo push so far. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was brought to RAW from SmackDown by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare told Grayson Waller at WWE Payback PLE that he pulled a lot of strings to get Main Event Jey Uso on the red brand.

Roman Reigns last appeared on WWE SmackDown in August. He tried to get Jey Uso to acknowledge him but received a Superkick from the former Tag Team Champion. Jey then called Jimmy to the ringside and Superkicked him too, before quitting WWE.

The Bloodline leader was namedropped by another top superstar on the September 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. LA Knight defeated The Miz and name-dropped all the singles champions on RAW and SmackDown as his next potential opponents.

The Megastar’s mention of The Tribal Chief got him a huge pop from the Denver crowd. Fans will have to wait and see if the Slim Jim Battle Royal winner will get a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the near future.

