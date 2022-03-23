3 former WWE Superstars who had a career resurgence after joining AEW, and 2 who got lost in the shuffle 

AEW has done a great job of revitalizing a number of ex-WWE Superstars' careers. When the company first started back in 2019, it gave wrestlers another alternative to ply their trade on a major stage, coupled with increased creative freedom.

The likes of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho managed to reinvent themselves and achieve more success than they did in their final years in WWE.

However, not all former talents from Vince's promotion did as well when they joined AEW. Wrestlers such as Shawn Spears and Jake Hager made an initial impact before fading into the background.

On that note, here are three former WWE Superstars who had a career resurgence after joining AEW and two who got lost in the shuffle.

#5. Career resurgence in AEW - Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

Many wrestling fans thought the former Daniel Bryan would end his career in WWE. He has won multiple WWE championships and also main-evented WrestleMania, enjoying a relatively secure position within the company. So, it was quite a surprise when Bryan Danielson chose not to renew his contract last year.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in late 2021, however, the American Dragon has been on a roll, proving why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. From the 5-star classic with Kenny Omega to elevating AEW world champion Hangman Page and now joining forces with Jon Moxley, this current heel run might even surpass his 'YES!' movement phase in WWE.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Danielson expressed his desire to wrestle for a little longer but on a part-time basis:

"We’re all being smarter with our training and technology and health and the health profession is better. We’re better able to take care of ourselves. I believe I’ll be able to wrestle for a long period of time and I kind of aspire to wrestle for a long period of time, but don’t want to wrestle full-time after this contract is up. That may change once this contract is up. This contract may be up and it’s like, ‘well, I still have the itch to do it.’ I don’t want to miss out on my kids’ lives." [H/T Fightful]

At 40 years old, the American Dragon is indeed having the time of his life, thanks to the creative freedom he enjoys in Tony Khan's promotion.

#4. Lost in the shuffle in AEW - Andrade

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo 🏼 🏼 🏼 It not who I am UNDERNEATH but what I do! No es quien soy, sino que hago!!! It not who I am UNDERNEATH but what I do! No es quien soy, sino que hago!!! 💀👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/u0KCVHgjJT

Andrade had a spectacular run in NXT as he was the champion of the then-black and gold brand. Much was expected when he made the jump to the WWE main roster. But other than a promising feud with Rey Mysterio, he did not live up to his immense potential. The pandemic halted much of his momentum and he would eventually ask for his release in March 2021.

He made his way to All Elite Wrestling later in the summer but has been stuck in forgettable feuds and underwhelming alliances. Andrade was paired up with Vickie Guerrero upon his debut, then Chavo Guerrero Jr., before aligning himself with the Hardy Family Office but nothing has stuck for the Mexican star.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, retired wrestler Konnan slammed the promotion's poor handling of Andrade, suggesting that he needs a manager to cover up his lack of promo skills:

"The guy [Andrade] looks like a million bucks. You know, I definitely wouldn't be putting him out there doing promos in English without a safety net. He needs a f**king manager to talk for him. You know, they got rid of Chavo. They got rid of Vickie. I mean, put somebody else there to talk for him. He's not a good talker, and it makes him look weak."

Andrade previously enjoyed the managerial services of Zelina Vega back in WWE, who helped carry the wrestler through his speaking segments. Here's hoping that he can turn his career around as his talents deserve to be utilized to their full potential.

#3. Career resurgence in AEW - Malakai Black

Malakai Black is one such former WWE wrestler who's managed to revive his career in All Elite Wrestling after a disappointing run on the main roster. As the NXT Champion, Black was a menacing presence that possessed a unique look and moveset. But WWE Creative wasn't able to parlay that success when it was time for him to debut on RAW.

Thankfully, the Dutchman's creative talents and character have been much better appreciated in Tony Khan's promotion. He was immediately presented as a major threat upon his debut, terrorizing former EVP Cody Rhodes and defeating him in dominant fashion.

Black continued that momentum by forming his own ominous faction with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. It is only a matter of time before The House of Black set their sights on the tag team titles. Regardless, his run in All Elite Wrestling has breathed new life into his career.

#2. Lost in the shuffle in AEW - Ruby Soho

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I think its obvious that Ruby Soho will one day be AEW women's champion.



But what's important is that you carry yourself like one and Ruby has FELT like a champion since her debut. Every promo has ears and every match has eyes.



All she needs is the title to prove it. I think its obvious that Ruby Soho will one day be AEW women's champion. But what's important is that you carry yourself like one and Ruby has FELT like a champion since her debut. Every promo has ears and every match has eyes. All she needs is the title to prove it. https://t.co/isMzCxmOre

Ruby Soho's run in AEW has been a major disappointment, unfortunately. She barely features in Dynamite and a majority of her matches are now relegated to Dark and Elevation. It was a far cry from her initial debut at All Out last year.

The former Riott Squad member was a surprise entrant at the event's Casino Battle Royale, which she would eventually win. After a disappointing run in WWE, there were high hopes that she would be treated much better in her new home promotion.

Most fans thought she would finally win a singles title in AEW by now. However, she would go on to lose two high-profile Championship matches against Britt Baker for the Women's Championship and Jade Cargill for the TBS title.

It remains to be seen if Soho can bounce back this year. She is too talented to be satisfied as an undercard talent.

#1. Career resurgence in AEW - CM Punk

The former WWE Superstar who's had the biggest career resurgence in AEW would have to be CM Punk. After seven years of being away from the wrestling industry, the Straightedge Superstar has made a comeback in a major way and is easily the most must-see talent in Tony Khan's promotion.

It's not as much of a resurgence as a complete revival. When Punk left WWE back in 2014, he was burnt out and fell out of love with pro wrestling. He would go on to dip his toes in the UFC, write comic books and even act in movies.

But fans yearned for the Chicago native to return to pro wrestling and reclaim his title of 'Best In The World'. Since his debut, Punk has had compelling matches with the likes of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and most recently MJF, proving that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

It only makes sense for him to go after the World Championship next. It has been complete redemption for the former WWE champion, whose career looked to be over only a few years ago.

