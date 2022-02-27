5 superstars who shouldn't have left WWE for AEW

AEW has signed a whole host of former WWE talents since its inception in 2019. Some have found huge success by jumping ship, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Unfortunately, a few others have had underwhelming runs for the promotion.

These former WWE Superstars might have joined the company with certain expectations on how they will be utilized. But several of them would later realize that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

SHAWN #LAKnightForMainRoster @wrestlingsdeity Who’s been your favorite former WWE star that’s debuted in AEW so far? (Doesn’t have to be someone pictured here) Who’s been your favorite former WWE star that’s debuted in AEW so far? (Doesn’t have to be someone pictured here) https://t.co/rtQ2Pfbn7J

Whether it's due to a stacked roster or not enough television time, these wrestlers are lost in the shuffle or have had to contend with bit-part roles. Here are five superstars who shouldn't have left WWE for AEW.

#5. Ruby Soho has underwhelmed since debuting at AEW All Out

There were high hopes for Ruby Soho following her All Out debut. The former Riott Squad member was a surprise entrant at the event's Casino Battle Royale, which she would eventually win. After a disappointing run in WWE, the former Ruby Riott looked for a new home in the form of AEW.

The beloved sup had a groundswell of support and many fans thought she would finally win a singles title in All Elite Wrestling. However, she would go on to lose two high-profile Championship matches against Britt Baker for the Women's Championship and Jade Cargill for the TBS title. Since then, she has gradually faded into the background. It remains to be seen if Soho can bounce back in a big way this year. She is too talented to be satisfied as an undercard talent.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh