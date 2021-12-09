5 former WWE stars who are struggling in AEW

With AEW skyrocketing in popularity to compete against WWE's mainstream presence, several superstars from Vince McMahon's roster have jumped ship to join Tony Khan's promotion instead.

The entry of Chris Jericho was the first major signing of a WWE veteran into AEW, which had helped the company gain legitimacy in its early period. Further down the line, CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson's entry also helped draw attention to All Elite Wrestling.

Its_Mcm @ItsMcm1 Since 2021 is coming to an end Promotion Of The Year goes to All Elite Wrestling. Don’t believe me look who they signed throughout the year



CM Punk



Bryan Danielson



Adam Cole



Ruby Soho



And more. Since 2021 is coming to an end Promotion Of The Year goes to All Elite Wrestling. Don’t believe me look who they signed throughout the yearCM PunkBryan DanielsonAdam ColeRuby Soho And more. https://t.co/GW2S22SCvQ

However, not everyone who left WWE has had a flourishing career in AEW. Here are five of those stars who seem to be struggling in Tony Khan's organization right now.

#5 Shawn Spears did not gain much after moving out of WWE

Chair…Man @ShawnSpears



You don’t know what “burying” talent means. Wrestlers win and they lose. Hero Vs. Villian. Bad guys lose more. Its Entertainment. AEW listens. We are growing and the audience is our first priority. In that, we recognize we can’t make everyone happy.You don’t know what “burying” talent means. Wrestlers win and they lose. Hero Vs. Villian. Bad guys lose more. Its Entertainment. twitter.com/Weaselpher/sta… AEW listens. We are growing and the audience is our first priority. In that, we recognize we can’t make everyone happy. You don’t know what “burying” talent means. Wrestlers win and they lose. Hero Vs. Villian. Bad guys lose more. Its Entertainment. twitter.com/Weaselpher/sta…

Shawn Spears performed in both WWE and ECW. However, he did not get the sense of fulfillment he sought in the arenas.

Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE, has previously stated that a major reason for leaving WWE was his urge to 'take a shot' at himself.

While the storyline with The Inner Circle and the rise of Pinnacle was one of the most exciting feuds of 2021, Shawn Spears did not really get to be in the spotlight much. Furthermore, Pinnacle's leader MJF has mostly appeared on his own recently, which only serves to diminish the importance of The Chairman.

Shawn Spears has defended AEW's decisions by saying that Tony Khan prioritizes the audience. Hopefully, he will be pushed into the spotlight with a good storyline in 2022, bringing him up to prominence.

