"Don't get excited"- Jeff Hardy shares cryptic update about his pro wrestling future amid AEW rumors

Jeff Hardy's potential AEW debut has become one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today.

Ever since the 44-year-old star accidentally confirmed that he is heading to Tony Khan's promotion, wrestling enthusiasts have gone into a frenzy on social media. However, the Charismatic Enigma appears to be asking his fans to hold their nerves.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Jeff Hardy clarified that nothing is official, seemingly referring to his AEW-bound rumors on the internet. The former WWE Champion further asked people to "don't get excited," as he has other things to focus on as well:

"Nothing is official, SocialMedia. It can’t be right now.I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is,”Don’t get excited!” Jeff Hardy tweeted.

Hardy is presently serving his 90-day non-compete clause, which will supposedly expire on March 9.

Although the veteran has fueled rumors of his AEW debut, he might not be eligible to go on record to announce his next wrestling destination. Either way, Jeff Hardy is drawing closer to becoming the biggest free agent.

With his brother Matt and The Young Bucks already starting to tease the Charismatic Enigma's AEW arrival, it has become almost a foregone conclusion that the latter will end up signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Matt Hardy is optimistic about teaming up with Jeff Hardy again

Matt Hardy has often expressed his desire to wrestle alongside his brother Jeff Hardy in AEW. Now that the opportunity has come knocking, the elder brother has shed light on the plans for The Hardy Boyz in pro wrestling.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Matt acknowledged the overstacked AEW tag team division and said The Hardy Boyz would love to be a part of it in the future:

"We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world. The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too."

The Hardy Boyz are undoubtedly one of the most decorated tag teams in all of pro wrestling history. It looks like the wait will finally be over, and fans will soon see Jeff and Matt tagging, be it on the independent circuit or AEW.

