3 huge debuts Tony Khan can pull off at AEW Grand Slam 2025

Tony Khan is set to host AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia on February 15 for the first time in the promotion's history. Many fans are excited about the event, especially considering the incredible match card in place for the show.

However, to make the spectacle even more memorable for the fans in Brisbane, Australia, Tony Khan has the opportunity to pull out a few surprises, such as a huge debut.

Considering WWE recently brought over one of AEW's former stars, Ricky Starks, it wouldn't be too crazy to see Khan pull off something similar.

So, in this article we'll point out a few stars that could make a spectacular debut at Grand Slam 2025.

#3) Indi Hartwell

Once hailed as the darling of NXT, Indi Hartwell wasn't given the proper opportunity to land on her feet on the main roster. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from WWE in November of last year.

Hartwell hasn't performed in the ring since her exit from the Stamford-based promotion last year. However, her arrival in AEW could change her trajectory as Tony Khan could bring in the Australian native to receive a huge pop from the crowd.

Indi Hartwell has also recently announced that her new theme song from the band Downstait is also set to release this Friday. Perhaps this could be in her new theme for a potential debut on February 15th on Grand Slam.

#2) Duke Hudson

It was recently reported that Duke Hudson had been released from his WWE contract. This news came amongst the list of talent cuts from the Stamford-based promotion, although for Hudson, it's unclear exactly when he was released.

Hudson had been a prominent feature on NXT alongside his Chase University stablemates Andre Chase, Ridge Holland, and Thea Hail. However, according to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H made the call to release him as he didn't see him as 'main event talent'

Hudson is another Australian native star, and Khan could bring him in to join a stable within AEW. The plan could be to reintroduce him as a newer star in the making, and Hudson would fit in well, particularly in The Don Callis Family.

#1) Baron Corbin

One of the most underrated stars of this era, Baron Corbin was one of the most reliable workers in WWE. We saw his character get repackaged several times throughout his tenure in the company and he still always attemped to make the best out of it.

However, WWE chose not to renew his contract before Crown Jewel last year. Since then, Corbin, whose real name is Tom Pestock, hasn't been performing much. But, we think that Tony Khan can make effective use of his talent.

It was also recently reported that Corbin had visited backstage at AEW World's End 2024. Perhaps he might've had a conversation with AEW's CEO and had himself signed for a debut down the line this week at Grand Slam Australia. The former WWE United States Champion would also make for a fitting addition to the new Hounds of Hell group.

One of the most positive parts about having such healthy competition in the wrestling industry is that it allows released talent from one company to potentially thrive in another.

It'll be interesting to see if any of the recently released WWE talent ultimately do debut in AEW to revitalize their careers.

