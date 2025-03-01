3 Injured AEW stars and their expected/rumored return dates

Injuries are commonplace in professional wrestling, and AEW is no stranger to them. The Jacksonville-based promotion currently has quite a few stars on the shelf due to various injuries or health-related issues.

As of now, they are still expected to return to Tony Khan's promotion once they heal properly, with some stars almost getting cleared to get back in the ring. So, here are a few injured All Elite stars and their expected or rumored return dates.

#3. Skye Blue

Skye Blue had been building up steam as one of All Elite Wrestling's most exciting prospects in the women's division. However, Blue has been off weekly television since July 2024, when Mariah May attacked her at All Out: Zero Hour. Queen Aminata ultimately came out to rescue the rising star.

Blue last competed against Hikaru Shida on the July 24, 2024, episode of Collision. Unfortunately, the bout concluded via the referee's decision as the 25-year-old star suffered an ankle injury after taking crossbody from the former AEW Women's Champion outside the ring.

Even though rumors suggested that she would be returning soon, according to PWInsider, she has yet to be cleared for action. As of now, we're sure that she is preparing to get in wrestling shape after healing from her injury and will be back in the ring sooner or later this year.

#2. Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan had been making strides in ROH as a singles competitor after stepping away from Jade Cargill's shadow. She had been performing consistently on Ring of Honor since 2024 and even competed in a tournament to crown the inaugural TV Women's Champion.

Unfortunately, she suffered a shoulder injury in April 2024. The former Baddies member has been on a lengthy hiatus from the company but is expected to return soon. Earlier this year, a report from PWInsider noted that Hogan was extremely close to being cleared for in-ring action.

#1. Buddy Matthews recently suffered an injury at AEW Grand Slam 2025

Following the exit of Malakai Black, the House of Black had recently rebranded itself as the Hounds of Hell, with its members seeking to re-establish themselves on the roster as a tough unit. In that mission, Buddy Matthews sought glory and challenged Kazuchika Okada for a match for the Continental Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Both stars put on an impressive showcase for the fans. However, Matthews seemingly fought through the pain of an injury throughout the match. A clip showed the former AEW World Trios Champion coming down from the second rope and landing awkwardly on his ankle during his entrance.

Matthews has since confirmed the injury on Instagram, with no word on how badly he got hurt. Buddy has been on vacation since the match, enjoying time with his wife, current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, while healing from his ankle injury.

