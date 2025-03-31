3 Massive debuts Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 is set to take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6. It is going to feature multiple title matches, and fans are expecting the show to be historic.

Ad

Six matches have been announced for the PPV so far. They are as follows:

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole—TNT Championship singles match (No time limit; No outside interference allowed)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido (mask)—ROH World Championship Title vs. Mask match

The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood)—World Trios Championship match

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) (with Luther) vs. Megan Bayne—AEW Women's World Championship singles match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana)—World Championship singles match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey—International Championship three-way match

Ad

Trending

Dynasty is a very important pay-per-view for Tony Khan, and this year, we might get to see a few debuts.

Here are three debuts Tony Khan may pull off at AEW Dynasty 2025:

#3. Josh Alexander has reportedly already signed with AEW

Ad

Josh Alexander is one of the most skilled wrestlers in the modern day and age. The 37-year-old Canadian is a TNA legend. He has held the TNA World Championship twice and the X Division Title once. Additionally, he is a two-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion with current WWE star Ethan Page.

His contract with the Nashville-based company expired in February 2025. Several reports suggest he has already signed with All Elite Wrestling. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he had received offers from both WWE and the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad

Josh allegedly chose to sign with AEW because the offer was simply better. He could debut for the company at Dynasty and have a staredown with Kenny Omega after The Cleaner potentially retains his International Championship.

#2. Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2024. Even though her main roster run was underwhelming, she was quite successful in the company's developmental brand. The Australian is a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Indi was shockingly released in November 2024.

Ad

Ad

Hartwell has since been wrestling in the independent circuit. Interestingly, many fans believe that she is AEW-bound. The 28-year-old would undoubtedly be a great fit for the company. Tony Khan might shock the world by booking her debut at Dynasty. The former WWE Superstar could show up during the AEW Women's World Championship match and attack Toni Storm, resulting in The Timeless Superstar losing her title.

#1. Shane McMahon

Ad

Shane McMahon has been speculated to turn All Elite ever since his picture with Tony Khan from their private meeting went viral on social media last year. The 55-year-old is one of the most recognizable faces in the professional wrestling industry. At Dynasty, Tony Khan could blow everyone's minds by finally bringing him to the promotion.

The former SmackDown Commissioner's maiden appearance doesn't need to be fancy. All Khan has to do is show up and make the announcement that All Elite Wrestling has acquired one of the biggest names in the industry. McMahon's music would then hit, and fans in attendance would undeniably go berserk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback