3 Mistakes AEW made on Dynamite 300

Last night was a special occasion for AEW, as it aired the 300th episode of its flagship show, Dynamite. The show was marked by key bouts heading into All In, including a four-way match featuring MJF, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and AR Fox for the number two spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match in Texas; the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa; and Kota Ibushi vs. Continental champion Kazuchika Okada.

While the event was generally received positively, some decisions seemingly did not sit well with fans. With that in mind, here's a look at three mistakes AEW made on Dynamite 300:

#3. Mina Shirakawa lost clean on AEW Dynamite 300

Mina Shirakawa has been in a feud with Mercedes Mone for the better part of 2025. The rivalry seemingly culminated in a TBS Title match on Dynamite 300. Incidentally, this was the opening match on the show.

While the match in itself was a great contest, with both women showing good chemistry, the finish, which saw Mina Shirakawa lose to The CEO, left a lot to be desired.

AEW's women's roster is evolving at a rapid pace, but it currently lacks the required star power. Mina Shirakawa is one such name who is quickly becoming a star in the promotion. However, her clean loss to Mone may hurt her momentum. Tony Khan should not have booked a clean finish. Instead, he should have booked The CEO to use underhanded tactics to retain her title.

This way, he could have still put Mercedes over ahead of her Women's World Title match against Toni Storm at All In, while also protecting Mina Shirakawa, who has the potential to become a bona fide star in the promotion.

#2. Poor pacing of the show and bloated segments

The Dynamite 300 card had five matches and two in-ring segments. While the majority of the show was built around major storylines heading into All In, some segments and matches seemed too elongated and felt like fillers.

The Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland vs. La Faccion Ingobernable match, for example, even though a fun watch, seemed a little out of place. The same was the case with the Heroes vs. Villains Trios Match.

Meanwhile, the segment between The Hurt Syndicate and JetSpeed felt repetitive, with the heels dominating the babyfaces again. Tony Khan could have opted for punchier interactions between his stars to prevent the audience from losing interest.

#1. Tension between The Young Bucks and Hangman Page was not addressed

The previous week's Dynamite saw Hangman Page refuse help from former allies Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who in turn allied with The Death Riders and inflicted a beatdown on The Anxious Millennial Cowboy and choked him out to close the show.

On last night's Dynamite, Hangman came out to open proceedings and addressed his upcoming AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at All In. He challenged Moxley to agree to the Texas Death Match stipulation for their bout on July 12. This prompted The Purveyor of Violence to initially appear along with Mairna Shafir.

Following an intense verbal and physical altercation between Hangman, Samoa Joe, and The Death Riders, Moxley accepted Hangman's challenge. The segment came to a close after Page hit Shafir with a Buckshot Lariat.

While this segment was one of the most entertaining parts of Dynamite 300, the absence of The Young Bucks raised a few questions. The AEW EVPs were very much part of the assault that Hangman Page went through on last week's Dynamite, but he didn't get a moniker of revenge on his former allies last night, especially when it had him standing tall at the end.

Tony Khan has seemingly left matters unresolved between Page and The Young Bucks.

