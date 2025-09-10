3 Mistakes AEW must avoid on this week's Dynamite (September 10)

We are just 10 days away from AEW's next big Premium Live Event, All Out 2025, which will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Before the event, the Jacksonville-based promotion will host the second-to-last episode of Dynamite tonight. Tony Khan is coming off a successful outing with his last PPV, Forbidden Door, and he would like the momentum to continue with All Out. Moreover, the September 20 PLE is on the same day as WWE's Wrestlepalooza pay-per-view, making it even more crucial that Khan executes everything perfectly with All Out, and one way to achieve this is through the proper buildup. On tonight's Dynamite, there are several matches lined up that are part of the storylines that will culminate at All Out. Since the results of these matches will impact the PPV, Tony Khan must ensure there are no mistakes made tonight. With that said, let's take a look at three mistakes AEW must avoid tonight on Dynamite.#3. AEW World Champion Hangman Page is shown weakTonight, Hangman Adam Page will take on Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family in a one-on-one contest. The match was made in the wake of Alexander's teammate, Kyle Fletcher, throwing a challenge to Page for his World Championship at All Out, a bout which hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but could be announced tonight. Self Made AO 💫 @KXNGAOLINKKYLE FLETCHER CHALLANGES HANGMAN PAGE FOR THE AEW WORLD TITLE AT ALL OUT HE SAYS HE WILL BE THE MAN WHO STEPS UP AND REPLACES KENNY OMEGA, SWERVE STRICKLAND, AND WILL OSPREAY #AEW #AEWCollisionThe Don Callis family has had the upper hand on the Cowboy ever since he got caught in their crosshairs. We can also expect shenanigans from the heel faction in his match tonight against the Walking Weapon. However, Tony Khan must ensure that it's Hangman who walks away with the victory tonight. With All Out just over a week away, the promotion must book its top champion strongly.#2. Mark Briscoe not challenging MJF for his contractMark Briscoe is finally getting his hands on MJF at All Out as the two stars look to settle what has become a very personal feud between them. Last Saturday on Collision, Briscoe lost a singles match to Konosuke Takeshita due to interference from MJF. Shortly after, Friedman allowed Briscoe to face him with a stipulation of his choosing.Tonight on Dynamite, Briscoe reveals that stipulation, and the former ROH World Champion must ask MJF to put his Casino Gauntlet Match contract on the line. Given the personal animosity between the two, no other stipulation would suffice unless Briscoe went after what MJF values most, i.e., reclaiming the AEW World Championship.#1. Toni Storm Loses on DynamiteReigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her title in a 4-way match at All Out against Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter. But before that, the &quot;Timeless&quot; one will go one-on-one with Thekla's ally Skye Blue on Dynamite tonight in a Philly Street Fight. All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKWednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT This Wednesday, 9/10! Philly Street Fight AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs Skye Blue Toni called out any member of The Triangle of Madness, + Skye Blue accepted: Storm vs @SkyeByee Philly Street Fight THIS WEDNESDAY!Storm has been feuding with the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla) faction recently, and this match was made as a result of this feud. While the odds are against Storm, AEW must make sure that the Women's World Champion comes out on top. A loss for Storm at this point, just days before All Out, would weaken her position heading into the PPV as champion.