3 Mistakes AEW must avoid on this week's Dynamite (September 10)

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:17 GMT
Hangman Page last week on Dynamite [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

We are just 10 days away from AEW's next big Premium Live Event, All Out 2025, which will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Before the event, the Jacksonville-based promotion will host the second-to-last episode of Dynamite tonight.

Tony Khan is coming off a successful outing with his last PPV, Forbidden Door, and he would like the momentum to continue with All Out. Moreover, the September 20 PLE is on the same day as WWE's Wrestlepalooza pay-per-view, making it even more crucial that Khan executes everything perfectly with All Out, and one way to achieve this is through the proper buildup.

On tonight's Dynamite, there are several matches lined up that are part of the storylines that will culminate at All Out. Since the results of these matches will impact the PPV, Tony Khan must ensure there are no mistakes made tonight. With that said, let's take a look at three mistakes AEW must avoid tonight on Dynamite.

#3. AEW World Champion Hangman Page is shown weak

Tonight, Hangman Adam Page will take on Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family in a one-on-one contest. The match was made in the wake of Alexander's teammate, Kyle Fletcher, throwing a challenge to Page for his World Championship at All Out, a bout which hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but could be announced tonight.

The Don Callis family has had the upper hand on the Cowboy ever since he got caught in their crosshairs. We can also expect shenanigans from the heel faction in his match tonight against the Walking Weapon. However, Tony Khan must ensure that it's Hangman who walks away with the victory tonight. With All Out just over a week away, the promotion must book its top champion strongly.

#2. Mark Briscoe not challenging MJF for his contract

Mark Briscoe is finally getting his hands on MJF at All Out as the two stars look to settle what has become a very personal feud between them. Last Saturday on Collision, Briscoe lost a singles match to Konosuke Takeshita due to interference from MJF. Shortly after, Friedman allowed Briscoe to face him with a stipulation of his choosing.

Tonight on Dynamite, Briscoe reveals that stipulation, and the former ROH World Champion must ask MJF to put his Casino Gauntlet Match contract on the line. Given the personal animosity between the two, no other stipulation would suffice unless Briscoe went after what MJF values most, i.e., reclaiming the AEW World Championship.

#1. Toni Storm Loses on Dynamite

Reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her title in a 4-way match at All Out against Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter. But before that, the "Timeless" one will go one-on-one with Thekla's ally Skye Blue on Dynamite tonight in a Philly Street Fight.

Storm has been feuding with the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla) faction recently, and this match was made as a result of this feud. While the odds are against Storm, AEW must make sure that the Women's World Champion comes out on top. A loss for Storm at this point, just days before All Out, would weaken her position heading into the PPV as champion.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

