AEW makes a huge announcement on Toni Storm's immediate future

AEW star Toni Storm is currently having the run of her career. The Timeless star is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. This is her fourth reign with this title, and it is unlikely that she will be dethroned anytime soon. Storm recently began a rivalry with The Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla). She called out its members, and Blue accepted her challenge. On this week's Dynamite, she will lock horns with the champion in a Philly Street Fight. A few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling announced this match on Twitter. &quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT This Wednesday, 9/10! Philly Street Fight AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs Skye Blue Toni called out any member of The Triangle of Madness, + Skye Blue accepted: Storm vs @SkyeByee Philly Street Fight THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot; Storm vs. Blue will be an interesting match-up. Hopefully, the two women will blow the roof off with their performance. Saraya heaps praise on Timeless Toni StormToni Storm's Timeless gimmick has received a stellar reception from fans and veterans worldwide. Interestingly, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently praised the New Zealand-Australian native's character. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 33-year-old said that Strom has one of the best wrestling characters of all time. &quot;She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites all together right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago… when she was scared to pick up a microphone,&quot; said Saraya. [H/T: SE Scoops]Storm was signed to WWE from 2017 to 2021. Even though she held the now-defunct NXT UK Women's Champion once, her overall time there was underwhelming. Thankfully, Tony Khan identified her potential and made her a huge star.