Tony Khan to counter AJ Lee's shocking return by hiring 4-time WWE champion to AEW? Looking at the chances 

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee's blockbuster return to WWE took over the world by storm. Could Tony Khan look to pull off a major move as well by signing a major star to AEW?Dakota Kai was part of the last major string of releases from the Stamford-based promotion in May. This was unfortunately her second release from the company. Kai shared on her latest Twitch stream that, despite being on a break from wrestling, she missed it and might come back to it eventually. She remains a free agent and is eligible to sign with any company.AEW has brought in many top stars in 2025 so far, all of whom have proven to be great signings for the company. Tony Khan could add to this, given how the promotion is going on a great run as of late. He could decide to bring in the former WWE Superstar, as she was someone they were already interested in at one point.Realistically, this would not be able to overshadow AJ Lee's return to wrestling, but this move would generate a great reaction, given that she is a fan-favorite. Fans were disappointed that she was released for a second time, but she may find a new home with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She also has a history with some of the names on the roster.The belief was that Dakota Kai was headed to AEW after her WWE releaseA week after her release from WWE, reports came in regarding Dakota Kai's future and what her next potential move could be.The Wrestling Observer reported at the time that those within the wrestling juggernaut believe that she could be headed to AEW. They mentioned that her already being an established top talent and a popular name would be reasons for them to sign her.Cultaholic Wrestling @CultaholicLINKDakota Kai's WWE release was reportedly a &quot;surprise internally&quot; and the expectation is that she will head to AEW. (Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)It seems that this may no longer be the case, as it has been a few months now, and there has been no movement on that end. It remains to be seen where Dakota Kai ends up should she return to wrestling.