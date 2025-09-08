  • home icon
  Tony Khan to counter AJ Lee's shocking return by hiring 4-time WWE champion to AEW? Looking at the chances 

Tony Khan to counter AJ Lee's shocking return by hiring 4-time WWE champion to AEW? Looking at the chances 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:24 GMT
AJ Lee has signed a new contract with WWE after 10 years [Photo: AEW and Triple H
AJ Lee has signed a new contract with WWE after 10 years [Photo: AEW and Triple H's Official X Accounts]

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee's blockbuster return to WWE took over the world by storm. Could Tony Khan look to pull off a major move as well by signing a major star to AEW?

Dakota Kai was part of the last major string of releases from the Stamford-based promotion in May. This was unfortunately her second release from the company. Kai shared on her latest Twitch stream that, despite being on a break from wrestling, she missed it and might come back to it eventually. She remains a free agent and is eligible to sign with any company.

AEW has brought in many top stars in 2025 so far, all of whom have proven to be great signings for the company. Tony Khan could add to this, given how the promotion is going on a great run as of late. He could decide to bring in the former WWE Superstar, as she was someone they were already interested in at one point.

Realistically, this would not be able to overshadow AJ Lee's return to wrestling, but this move would generate a great reaction, given that she is a fan-favorite. Fans were disappointed that she was released for a second time, but she may find a new home with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She also has a history with some of the names on the roster.

The belief was that Dakota Kai was headed to AEW after her WWE release

A week after her release from WWE, reports came in regarding Dakota Kai's future and what her next potential move could be.

The Wrestling Observer reported at the time that those within the wrestling juggernaut believe that she could be headed to AEW. They mentioned that her already being an established top talent and a popular name would be reasons for them to sign her.

It seems that this may no longer be the case, as it has been a few months now, and there has been no movement on that end. It remains to be seen where Dakota Kai ends up should she return to wrestling.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
