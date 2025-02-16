3 Mistakes Tony Khan made at AEW Grand Slam 2025

Tony Khan and Co. recently put on another impressive event for the fans in the form of AEW Grand Slam 2025. The show featured incredible matches such as Buddy Matthews vs. Kazuchika Okada, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, etc.

However, the show was not without a few faults that put a slight damper on the TV special. We're here to take a look at a few mistakes made by Tony Khan at the AEW Grand Slam 2025.

#3. Making AEW Grand Slam a TV special instead of a Pay-Per-View

All of AEW's Australian fans who showed up in attendance did their due part in elevating the event to another level. The power of a good crowd at a professional wrestling show will always take an event to the next level, and in the case of Grand Slam: Australia, the fans did just that.

However, the show would've felt much grander on its occasion if it was in a bigger venue and if it was branded as a pay-per-view instead of a TV special of Collision. According to reported low ticket sales, the original venue of the show was changed from the Suncorp Stadium to Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

The fans certainly did show up to fill the building as the company visited Australia for the very first time in its history. So, it seems like even though Tony Khan may have had his reasons, it does feel like a missed opportunity.

#2. Harley Cameron losing unceremoniously against Mercedes Mone

Harley Cameron had really stepped up her game heading into her encounter against Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship. The rising AEW star had been mocking The CEO for a while and wanted to make her opponent feel the wrath at Grand Slam: Australia.

Even though Cameron would have an impressive showing against the former WWE Superstar, fans knew what the result would be at the end. The match was also kept pretty short and simple and that didn't give Cameron enough room to get her offense in.

So, when the star ultimately lost to the AEW TBS Champion all of the hard work she did up to that point fell flat. One can also debate that it was perhaps the final chance to capitalize on Harley Cameron's momentum in front of her home crowd.

#1. Having The Death Riders interfere in a match... yet again

Many fans have turned off from The Death Riders' storyline due to poor booking decisions. Coupled with the fact that the group also interferes in every one of its members' matches has not helped as well.

So, perhaps fans should have expected them to do the same as Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli took on Adam Copeland and Switchblade Jay White at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The Brisbane Brawl match was a thrilling encounter filled with spills, falls, and weapons galore.

However, as soon as Copeland seemed to have the upper hand on Moxley, Marina Shafir and Yuta Wheeler would appear and sour all of the proceedings. Now, even though we will agree that The Death Riders winning this match was the right call having the stablemates interfere every time has grown incredibly stale for almost everyone.

