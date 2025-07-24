  • home icon
  3 possible finishes to Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page next week on AEW Dynamite  

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 24, 2025 14:28 GMT
Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will battle for the AEW World Title next week. (Image via AEW YouTube)
At AEW All In 2025, Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley in a gruesome Texas Death match to become the new AEW World Champion. This showdown was an instant classic, and the company gained thousands of fans overnight because of it.

The story between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley is far from over. The latter is hell bent on regaining the title he lost. On this week's Dynamite, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy challenged the former Dean Ambrose for the world title next week, with everyone but the referee banned from ringside. Even though The Death Riders' leader didn't give a verbal confirmation, Tony Khan has made this match official.

"This time, you’re the challenger. So you’ll play by my rules… and I already know your answer is yes. I’ll see you next week, dumbass," said Hangman. [H/T AEW's official website]
Here are three possible finishes to Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page next week on AEW Dynamite.

#3. Eddie Kingston returns, aligns with Jon Moxley, and costs Hangman Page the AEW World Title

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been out of action for over a year due to a leg injury. It is not known when he will return. However, fans are speculating that he has made a complete recovery and this comeback is imminent. There is no better time for The Mad King to show up than at Dynamite next week.

The Death Riders are banned from ringside next week during Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page. The World Champion would be unprepared if Kingston shows up. The AEW star might attack Hangman, align with his Moxley, his longtime friend, and help him become champion again. This moment would be shocking and will cetainly set the wrestling world on fire.

#2. A DQ finish

Jon Moxley has a massive ego. Even though Hangman Page has made it clear that everyone but the referee will be banned from ringside next week, The Purveyor of Violence might simply play by his own rules. After all, he is one of the most violent and unpredictable names in all of professional wrestling.

Moxley's intention next week might only be to hurt The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. During the match, The Death Riders could show up and cause a disqualification. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and the former Lunatic Fringe could then launch a brutal attack on the world champion, leaving him in a pool of blood. After all, this is how this faction operates.

#1. A normal, memorable match; cash-in attempt by MJF

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page could simply go as planned next week. The two might have a brilliant match, with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy retaining his championship after a hard-fought effort. Ideally, this storyline should conclude with this match. However, its future depends on Tony Khan's decision.

After the showdown, MJF might try to cash in his world title opportunity contract, which he earned at All In. However, Hangman could just knock The Salt of the Earth off before the match begins.

