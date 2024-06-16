3 Possible reasons why Jeff Hardy left AEW

Jeff Hardy left AEW after his contract expired on June 14, and it was arguably a disappointing ending to a troubled chapter in his storied career. The Charismatic Enigma was seemingly not able to get going in All Elite Wrestling owing to a host of issues that were not in his control.

From off-field troubles to niggling injuries to bad booking, Jeff was put through a roller coaster in AEW. So, it did not come as a surprise to anyone when he was let go after his contract had expired. However, despite the troubles, he still has a few more years at the top left in the tank.

In this article, we will take a look at three possible reasons why Jeff Hardy had to leave AEW.

#3. Bad booking

Bad booking has been one of the things that has hurt Jeff Hardy the most since he made his AEW debut. There was a lot of potential for him to go on and have a big run with a top title, but that was not to be, owing to bad booking.

Like his brother, Matt Hardy, he was not given a chance to win any title or challenge any marquee star for a top title. When he would look back at his tenure in AEW, the former WWE star would always consider it a chance missed.

#2. Wanting to work with his brother, Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy left AEW on April 8, 2024, and has been making a splash on the independent scene. He also made his return to TNA at Rebellion and is in the main event scene. His desire to work with his brother could also be one reason for not renewing his contract.

Since then, Jeff Hardy has appeared in TNA, helping his brother fend off Moose and his stable mates at Against All Odds on June 14, 2024. Given that TNA now has a partnership with WWE, it will be interesting to see if they appear in the Stamford-based company.

#1. Jeff Hardy has had issues with DUI and injuries

Untimely injuries have been Jeff Hardy’s Achilles heel and haunted him throughout his run in AEW. That meant that he was not able to have a sustained run in the company which also hampered his chances of establishing himself as a top star.

On top of that, his troubles with alcohol also played a part. In 2022, he was arrested for DUI and, because of that, was away for a long time, which also meant that he was not able to have any matches during that time.