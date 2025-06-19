3 possible stipulations for Hangman vs. Moxley at AEW All In

The stage is set. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page at All In 2025. Fans are expecting this match to deliver because its storyline has been convincing so far. Moxley's reign of terror has turned the company on its head, and hopefully, Tony Khan will do the needful in the upcoming pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley vs "Hangman" Adam Page has the potential to be one of the greatest bouts in the company's history. It is a regular match for now. However, turning it into a stipulation-based showdown could raise the stakes. Things could get more interesting, and Tony Khan's promotion might be able to attract a new fan base.

Here are three stipulations for Hangman vs. Moxley at AEW All In.

#3. Extreme rules match for the AEW World Title

Jon Moxley and Adam Page are professional wrestling maniacs. Both men are capable of being ruthless and inflicting immense pain on their opponents. Even though they are different, they are similar in many ways. Throughout their careers, they have been in countless extreme matches. They are built for them, and Tony Khan must allow them to showcase their brutality at All In.

If Moxley vs. Hangman at All In is an extreme rules match, fans worldwide would probably welcome it. After all, they are aware that the two AEW stars operate best in harsh settings. The use of weapons could make this bout something special, and its victor would be immortalized.

#2. No Death Riders at the ringside

Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign has been dominant only because of his Death Riders faction. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac (currently injured) are always by his side. They will probably interfere in his All In match to help him retain. However, this would be unfair for Adam Page. The correct way to fix this issue is by banning the stable from the ringside during the showdown.

If Tony Khan makes this stipulation official, Hangman will have a fair chance of defeating the former Dean Ambrose. Furthermore, if The Purveyor of Violence retains his title with the help of his teammates, fans would become furious. All they want is to see a good match between the two competitors without outside interference. Khan must make sure that this bout is flawless and that fans leave the venue satisfied.

#1. A career vs. faction match

A career vs. faction match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley could completely change All Elite Wrestling's trajectory. The stipulation for this bout could simply be: if Page dethrones Moxley, The Death Riders would cease to exist. However, if the former WWE star retains, the former Bullet Club member will have to retire.

A stipulation like this would instantly make this match unskippable. Hangman's victory would feel immensely special, and the satisfying downfall of Moxley's faction would be celebrated. Nonetheless, Tony Khan must take extra efforts to make this showdown memorable. Fans deserve an excellent AEW World Title match.

