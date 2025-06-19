Tony Khan to book MJF in a huge stipulation match at All In following his heinous act? Exploring the possibility

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 19, 2025 11:22 GMT
MJF might have a massive match at All In 2025. (Images via AEW Instagram)
MJF might have a massive match at All In 2025. [Images via AEW Instagram]

AEW star MJF is a genius modern-day heel. He is one of the most despicable characters in the company and a natural heat magnet. Fans love booing him, and he also enjoys riling them. He is a former AEW International Champion and the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time.

MJF locked horns with lucha libre legend Místico at last night's Grand Slam Mexico. Although this was a good match, its ending was not clean. The former Sin Cara was declared the winner after The Salt of The Earth low-blowed him in front of the official. Additionally, the former AEW World Champion unmasked Místico, humiliating him in front of his home fans. Nevertheless, Tony Khan has the opportunity to make things right. All he has to do is book a Hair vs. Mask match between the two men at All In 2025.

A Hair vs. Mask would be a perfect way for MJF as well as Místico to settle their differences. If the former WWE star loses, he will lose his mask. However, if Místico beats Friedman, the latter will have to get his head shaved in front of the entire world.

Since MJF insulted the reigning CMLL World Trios Champion, it's time for the latter to strike back. If this match does happen, The Salt of The Earth will probably lose. Furthermore, if he does get bald at a massive stage like All In, it will make for a memorable moment. However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Cedric Alexander on MJF joining The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate was known as The Hurt Business under WWE's banner. Former WWE star Cedric Alexander was once its member. Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently joined this faction, and Cedric was not too excited about this.

In a recent interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion said that Friedman is going to ''sc**w everything up.''

"I’m sure they’ll get tired of his shenanigans because he’s MJF. Of course, he’s gonna sc**w everything up. You know how he works. He’s gonna get the big head, like he always does," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Many fans want Tony Khan to sign Cedric Alexander. However, only time will tell what the future holds for the former WWE 24/7 Champion.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
