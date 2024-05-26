3 Potential finishes for Malakai Black vs. Adam Copeland at AEW Double or Nothing

Adam Copeland will take on Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing with the TNT Championship on the line, and there are a whole host of things that could happen in that match. The two men will face each other in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match.

The Rated-R Superstar has been playing many mind games in the buildup to the fight, and for the first time in his career, Malakai Black appears to be scared and short on answers. There are many potential finishes that could occur, and in this article, we will take a look at three of those.

#3. Gangrel could help Adam Copeland beat Malakai Black

Over the last week, Copeland has been displaying shades of the one that can go back in time to awaken something that has not been woken up in a while. Things got a bit clearer when Malakai Black got doused with a Brood Bath on Dynamite.

That could only mean one thing: the return of WWE legend Gangrel. Gangrel returning to help his former stablemate fend off The House of Black and retain his TNT Championship would be an awesome moment.

#2. Adam Copeland could retain and take over The House of Black

Malakai Black received a stark warning from Adam Copeland on Collision when the latter hinted that he could be taking over The House of Black. The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to leading a stable and he will have no problems doing the same with The House of Black.

If he does indeed retain the title and take over the villainous faction, that could also mean that there could be a heel turn on the horizon for Copeland. That would add a new shade to an already complex character that he has right now.

3. Malakai Black becomes TNT Champion

Malakai Black is a very talented wrestler and has seemingly suffered from bad booking ever since moving to AEW. He has not had a great singles run of note, and that is disappointing.

However, all that could change if he manages to beat Adam Copeland to become the new TNT Champion. It will give him a new lease of life and help The House of Black continue their reign over AEW.

