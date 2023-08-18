3 Potential opponents for Edge if he leaves WWE for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge dropped a bombshell last night when it was reported that his match with Sheamus on tomorrow’s SmackDown would probably be his last match in the promotion.

The former world champion will be celebrating his 25th anniversary on the blue brand, and he revealed last week that he would love to take on Sheamus as the Celtic Warrior rekindled the fire in him to start wrestling again.

The Rated-R Superstar sat down with ET Canada and politely answered when asked about his future in the WWE. He also acknowledged that this was not something that everybody wanted to hear.

“I'm going to be 50 in October. It's not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There's a lot. It's the dream gig, but it's getting really hard,” said Edge. [H/T Twitter/WrestleOps]

The timing of this is conspicuous and got many fans wondering if he wants to retire or move promotions and go to AEW. We know that many of his former friends are now in AEW, including his former tag team partner, Christian, and a few of them have been clamoring to have one final match with him.

#3. Jon Moxley

Edge and Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose never really faced off in the WWE as the former had left for AEW before the Ultimate Opportunist made his shocking return in 2020. However, Moxley did something that antagonized the Hall of Famer.

In 2013, when Daniel Bryan’s YES movement was at its peak, and the Shield was running riot in WWE, Edge was in for a rude surprise when he was interviewing Bryan on his show.

Triple H, seemingly the most hated man on the planet then, said that since he couldn't hurt the Rated-R Superstar as he was retired, he could maybe hurt the ones he loved.

Out came Ambrose and Rollins carrying an unconscious Christian after assaulting him backstage. That could be the perfect excuse for the WWE Hall of Famer to go after Moxley, and if there is anything that should be certain in wrestling, it's that Rated-R Superstar does not forget everything that quickly.

#2. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson aka Daniel Bryan’s last confrontation with Edge took place at WrestleMania 37, where they were involved in a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns.

The match was good, but it was tainted thanks to interference by Jey Uso, which helped Roman win in a rather underwhelming way. Given the caliber and pedigree of the stars, both deserve to take on each other one more time, this time without outside interference.

The match would be a technical masterclass, given both are great in the ring and would also serve as a treat to all the pure wrestling fans in the land of the Elite.

#1. Christian vs. Edge would blow the roof at Wembley

The perfect ending to a storied career. There is no other opponent that Edge would rather have as his final opponent other than his former tag team partner Christian.

Christian is not advertised for All In at the moment, and given that Edge's seemingly final match with the WWE could be on this week’s SmackDown makes us all wish that he could show up at Wembley.

Christian could say it’s unfair that a star like him does not have a spot on the biggest wrestling show of the year, only for the Rated-R Superstar’s music to hit. The two would then have a match of the highest order and, that way, have a fitting send-off for one of the most iconic names in pro wrestling.