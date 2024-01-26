AEW and WWE are two wrestling promotions that have several aspects in common - one of them is that merchandise sales are the backbone of their economy. Several times, wrestlers who are no longer active in the ring make a living simply because their merchandise is still being sold.

In such a scenario, eagle-eyed members of the audience pop up whenever they spot photos of an AEW wrestler wearing WWE merchandise. Several wrestlers on the roster of the Jacksonville-based company were young enough to attend WWE shows as fans.

Some of them even went so far as to wear merchandise for their favourite WWE wrestlers - and we have listed them below:

#3. AEW's Britt Baker D.M.D. was once one of the voices of the "Yes" Movement

Doctor Britt Baker D.M.D. is currently having a great run on the Jacksonville-based company's roster. The AEW star was once clicked wearing Daniel Bryan-themed merchandise to a WWE show. The viewer who spotted this posted the video revealing that the image is from the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW Women's World Champion was born in 1991 and she began her professional wrestling career in 2015, mostly as a jobber. Success came to her quickly though, with her winning the IWC Wrestling Championship of the International Wrestling Cartel sometime in 2016.

#2. Deonna Purrazzo once revealed herself to be a fan of Jeff Hardy

Deonna Purrazzo has created quite a buzz by joining the Tony Khan-led promotion. But back in 2009, she was spotted attending a WWE event while wearing former World Champion Jeff Hardy's merchandise.

Check the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The Fujiwara armbar specialist is an accomplished wrestler herself, having debuted in 2012 and being with indie wrestling promotions before signing up with ROH in 2015. The former ROH Women's World Champion has also enjoyed stints with TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT.

#1. CJ Perry once sported a Liv Morgan tee on social media

CJ Perry was red hot in the WWE, and she's currently a formidable force in All Elite Wrestling too. As Lana in WWE, she's sure to have made some friends backstage and seems one of them is Liv Morgan.

Perry once posted a pic that had her sporting some Morgan merchandise on Instagram as a story. She didn't stop there, she also added a link to the WWE merchandise shop in the image.

Morgan and Perry were involved in a feud during the latters' time with the Stamford-based promotion. But it seems that their rivalry is only limited to television, as evident from Perry posting pics of herself sporting Morgan's merchandise.

These are the super-rare instances of AEW wrestlers sporting WWE merchandise. Do you think we have missed any? Tell us in the comment section.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.