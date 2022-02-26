3 reasons Cesaro should be AEW's next big signing and 2 he should not

AEW could potentially have a huge signing on their hands. Former WWE Superstar Cesaro (real-life Claudio Castagnoli) has quietly left the company upon the expiry of his contract. The news of Cesaro's WWE deal expiring was first reported by PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

Cesaro's last match in WWE was on the February 11th edition of Smackdown when he lost to Happy Corbin. Cesaro was not part of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last week and also didn't feature in last month's Royal Rumble.

It was reported by Johnson that WWE was negotiating a new deal with Cesaro, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. A source claimed that WWE offered The Swiss Superman an extension on his current deal, but he declined.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Cesaro wasn’t looking to leave WWE like others were, but WWE made him an offer that he didn’t like.



Now that Cesaro is officially a free agent, he can work with anyone he wants. Could All Elite Wrestling be his next destination?

Here are three reasons why Cesaro should sign with AEW and two reasons he should not.

#3. Why Cesaro should be AEW's next big signing: Potential dream matches and a talented roster

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Danielson and Claudio are legit best friends. Last year, they wrestled each other in TV classics where Bryan did everything in his power to get Cesaro a push in WWE. Just IMAGINE what they can and will do together in AEW.



Danielson and Claudio are legit best friends. Last year, they wrestled each other in TV classics where Bryan did everything in his power to get Cesaro a push in WWE. Just IMAGINE what they can and will do together in AEW.Open the cheque book, Tony Khan.

With the Swiss Superman's amazing in-ring ability and the fact that he is a recognizable star from all of years on WWE television, he is an amazing addition to any roster. Tony Khan's promotion boasts a number of world-class talents and rising stars who could be intriguing opponents for Cesaro.

Imagine a technical masterpiece between Cesaro and Bryan Danielson. What about Cesaro vs. Kenny Omega?

As a veteran at this point, he can also help elevate some of the young talents in the company, such as Ricky Starks, Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, and MJF, just to name a few. The number of dream matches in AEW would be endless.

#2. Why Cesaro should not join AEW: An already bloated roster

AEW already has a stacked roster. When you include the slew of top signings the company has made recently, such as former IWGP champion Jay White & former NXT Keith Lee, there might not be much opportunity to make an impact.

Take Jay Lethal as an example. He debuted at Full Gear in 2021 to much fanfare. Since then, he has only wrestled in two matches for the TNT and FTW championships and is mostly lost in the shuffle.

Other wrestlers such as Brian Cage, Christian, and Andrade barely even feature on Dynamite. Cesaro could therefore be misused. With Tony Khan bringing in talent when they're available, Cesaro might be pushed at the beginning.

But with precious little TV time to go around. This means that many wrestlers aren't used regularly, which is a big reason why Cesaro should consider not joining the company right now.

#2. Why Cesaro should join AEW: An emphasis on the in-ring product

While Cesaro is decent on the mic, his main strength is clearly in the ring. That might be the reason he hasn't achieved his true potential in WWE. Vince McMahon clearly favors charisma and personality over technical abilities.

It might be different in Tony Khan's company, where the audience and management clearly value the wrestler's in-ring talent. Cesaro is an unbelievable talent inside the squared circle, and Tony Khan will give him the spotlight he deserves.

Unlike WWE, where he would get a small amount of time, joining All Elite Wrestling would give him the chance to shine, which is what fans want to see from him.

#1. Why Cesaro should not join AEW: He might want to wrestle in NJPW instead

While AEW has a lot of ideal opponents for Cesaro, so has the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. New Japan is still a major alternative for people, and talent such as him would thrive there. He could be a major signing for New Japan right now, who are suffering from a lack of star names that are known worldwide.

The Swiss Superman's physical, hard-hitting style would not be out of place on that roster. Plus, things are less crowded with New Japan, which will likely open the door for the main event to run that Cesaro's talent deserves.

#1. Why Cesaro should join AEW: He could be a world champion and treated like a main event star

Cesaro's biggest criticism from his tenure in WWE is the fact that he has never won a world title before. Fans have been clamoring for years for the Swiss Superman to enter the main event picture. When Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins at last year's WrestleMania, many hoped this might come to fruition. Unfortunately, Cesaro will leave the company barely a year later.

Signing with AEW could pave the way for Cesaro to win his first world championship in a major wrestling promotion. He is a ring general who can have main event matches with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and current World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

He is a top star and global name in wrestling and should be treated as such at this point in his career.

Where do you want Cesaro to show up next? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha