3 reasons why Jon Moxley should lose the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page at All In: Texas. The match was made official after Page won the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing.

Hangman poses a serious threat to Moxley and his title reign. Hence, in this article, we look at three reasons why Mox should lose the World Title at AEW All: Texas:

#3. Jon Moxley's title reign has overstayed its welcome

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship from his former stablemate and close friend Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Dream 2024. At first, fans were excited to see what would become of the Death Riders storyline. Since then, he has held the belt for 229 days.

During this time, he has defended the World Championship against some of the top contenders in the Jacksonville-based company. However, the storyline and matches have all seemed repetitive over the past several months, and the entire story involving the Death Riders has arguably lost momentum by now.

Most of Mox's title defences have ended with his stablemates interfering in the matches and helping him retain. There is only a limited number of times that AEW can keep repeating the same thing until fans grow tired of it.

And now, it would appear that the audience has become weary of watching Mox defend his title the same way each time. Hence, All In: Texas would be the perfect opportunity for him to drop the belt to Hangman Adam Page, which could add a twist to this underwhelming storyline.

#2. Jon Moxley is running out of credible opponents

Since becoming AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has defended the title against several opponents, including Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Swerve Strickland, and Samoa Joe. He has beaten all of them with the help of his Death Riders. And now, with the exception of a few names, it looks like the Purveyor of Violence may be running out of credible opponents.

Thus, before Moxley runs through the entire men's division and is left with no one to beat him, the perfect time for him to drop the title would be at All In: Texas against Page. Losing the gold could also help the 39-year-old to move away from the World Title scene for a while in order to focus on the Death Riders storyline.

#1. Hangman Page's time to be the World Champion is now

Hangman Page has grown a lot in the past few years. Gone are the days when he was struggling with personal problems, and his work ethic, matches, and storylines have all improved significantly in the past few years. Fans have also taken notice, as he now receives a huge pop when he comes out to the ring.

A prime example of this was his storyline with Swerve Strickland, which played out for several months and featured a few brutal matches. Page also looks determined to pay the fans back for their support, which was evident in his bout against Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing. Hence, Hangman Page's time is now to become World Champion.

Interestingly, it has been three years since he held the World Title, and given his current form, this is the perfect opportunity to elevate him to the next level.

It will be interesting to see if Hangman will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.

