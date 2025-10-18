3 reasons why Jon Moxley needs to get kicked out of The Death Riders at AEW WrestleDream

Jon Moxley's leadership of The Death Riders has made the faction formidable. They currently consist of six wrestlers. Apart from the former Dean Ambrose, its members are Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia. Jon Moxley and co are currently feuding with Darby Allin. At WrestleDream 2025, they will lock horns in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. This showdown is expected to be bloody and brutal. Allin has immense momentum, and there is a strong possibility that he will defeat the former AEW World Champion.After this loss, Yuta, Castagnoli, Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia should attack their leader and kick him out of the group. This is a necessary step for The Death Riders' evolution.Here are three reasons why Jon Moxley needs to get kicked out of The Death Riders at AEW WrestleDream.#3. Jon Moxley needs to turn faceJon Moxley is a modern-day great. He is an amazing face but also a terrifying heel. The Purveyor of Violence has been a villain for quite a while now, and it will be interesting to see him change his character. If he gets kicked out of The Death Riders at WrestleDream, he will instantly turn face.Fans will definitely get behind a face Moxley. He's a beloved star, and thousands have followed his career for years. The former WWE star's first feud as a babyface should be against his faction.This rivalry could be one of the best things in AEW history. We will see the former world champion battle Wheeler Yuta, Pac, Castagnoli, and Garcia. Perhaps Moxley will even lock horns with Shafir in a rare inter-gender match. He could eventually go on to win the AEW World Title again. However, the belt would be on his shoulder and not in a briefcase.#2. He deserves a breakJon Moxley is one of the busiest AEW stars. He regularly wrestles on Dynamite and Collision. He has had matches in almost every pay-per-view in the past year. Furthermore, his matches are violent and hard to watch without discomfort. The former world champion is a fierce in-ring competitor, and he has been putting his body on the line for Tony Khan for years.The Purveyor of Violence certainly deserves a vacation. By kicking him out of The Death Riders, he could be written off TV. For a few months, he could spend time with his family and return with vengeance in his eyes. His feud with his former faction is going to be peak sports entertainment.#1. The Death Riders need a new leaderThe Death Riders are expanding. They will certainly recruit more names and get even stronger. Even though Moxley is a worthy leader, he has his weaknesses. He hasn't been the same since &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page dethroned him at All In: Texas. His teammates might think that the former world champion is vulnerable and replace him.At WrestleDream, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, Shafir, Castagnoli, and Garcia could attack Moxley and kick him out of the faction. He could be replaced by an unexpected name, such as Adam Copeland or Jay White. The next leader of The Death Riders could also be someone from the existing members.