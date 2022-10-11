3 Reasons why Sasha Banks should stay with WWE and 2 reasons she should sign with AEW

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest female superstars in WWE. She has been with the company for over a decade now. The Boss has had an incredible career so far. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, WWE RAW, and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Earlier this year, Banks teamed up with Naomi to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 38. A month later, she and Naomi reportedly walked out of the company during an episode of RAW due to a creative dispute.

It was later announced that the two have been suspended indefinitely. Banks hasn't been seen on WWE programming since then. There has been speculation but no concrete information about what's next for The Boss.

Amid all the speculations, we will discuss with you three reasons why Sasha Banks should stay with WWE and two reasons why she should sign with AEW:

#5. Sasha Banks should stay with WWE: She will be booked better under Triple H

A few months ago, Vince McMahon retired from WWE after serious allegations were made about him. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of the company while Triple H took over creative control. Significant changes can be seen in the product since then.

The booking has certainly improved, and the talent is being used in a better way now. After the changes, Sasha Banks should not have any problems with WWE. She might not have the creative differences with Triple H that she had with Vince. So it makes sense for her to stay and further add to her legacy under Triple H.

#4. She should sign with AEW: She will have more creative freedom

AEW is known for giving creative freedom to its wrestlers. They let the wrestlers decide on how they want to portray their characters and carry themselves on television.

The wrestlers are also not given any specific script for promos, they are allowed to speak their minds. This also allows for a more natural flow of the story.

Creative freedom is a major advantage for any wrestler in a contract since everyone prefers doing things their own way. Sasha Banks should give AEW a try if she wants to keep control over how she is presented on television. This would allow her to do something new and different from her usual character in WWE.

#3. WWE: She will be paid better

Sasha Banks can get paid more in WWE

WWE has been around for well over 50 years now. At this time, they have grown a lot socially as well as financially. As a result, the company's investment in its product and their talent is significantly higher than that of AEW. The Stamford-based company does not back away from spending on something that's best for business.

Be it an extraordinary talent, an amazing setup for special events, or just top-tier production to make the product appealing. It's arguable as to who has more wealth between the two companies, but it's certain that WWE spends more on its product. If Sasha wants a bigger paycheck, she should only stay in WWE.

#2. AEW: Fresh matches

Not many fresh matches are left for the Boss in WWE

Having been a part of WWE for over a decade now, Sasha Banks has wrestled almost all the big players in the promotion. She has already had major feuds with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. If she returns to WWE, she'll have the same matches, along with a few fresh ones.

While in AEW, almost every woman on the roster would be a fresh opponent for The Boss. She can have memorable feuds and matches with stars like Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, and Saraya. She will also have the opportunity to occasionally go and have matches in other promotions.

#1. WWE: It's a bigger global stage

Sasha Banks at the Espys

One can argue with the show's quality, match quality, roster, and talent between WWE and AEW, but not their stature. Regarding popularity and mainstream appeal, World Wrestling Entertainment is second to no other wrestling company in the world. They have a global appeal, and almost everyone knows them.

AEW is still relatively small and is far from being global as of now. If Sasha Banks wants to take her career to new heights and be a household name, WWE is the place to go for her. They will present her on a global stage. She could also have more opportunities in Hollywood if she is associated with the big leagues.

