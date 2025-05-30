3 reasons why Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page feud in AEW is better than Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns storyline in WWE

Storylines are one of the cornerstones of professional wrestling. Both AEW and WWE go to great lengths to showcase amazing stories. This results in high fan engagement and an overall increase in the product's popularity.

Ad

In recent years, WWE orchestrated one of the greatest angles of all time: The Bloodline. Within this storyline, fans witnessed the epic feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The two men locked horns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, which ended with Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship. A year later, at WrestleMania 40, Cody finally defeated The Tribal Chief and won the world title. This rivalry had action, drama, tension, and longevity.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, AEW has a similar storyline: The Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page feud. While there is no doubt that the Roman-Cody rivalry delivered, Tony Khan's vision with Stickland and Page could be on an unparalleled level.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

#3. The hatred between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page felt real

The seeds of the Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page were planted in late 2023. However, things got very real at All In last year. During the pay-per-view's main event, Page distracted the New Flavor, which resulted in the latter losing the AEW World Championship. In the following months, things went from bad to worse.

Ad

Ad

Leading up to their All Out 2024 steel cage match, the two men waged psychological warfare. Page took this rivalry to the next level when he burned down the former WWE star's home. Eventually, Strickland lost to Page All Out in one of the most violent matches in the company's history. Throughout this angle, the two men managed to convince a lot of fans that the hatred between them was real. This authenticity was missing in the Cody-Roman feud.

Ad

#2. AEW never makes this rivalry feel monotonous

The Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns storyline had several moments that were quite monotonous. At times, fans felt that WWE was dragging out the feud or making it too long, which resulted in many hoping for its expiration. However, AEW's booking of the Strickland-Page angle is different.

AEW takes breaks so that the above rivalry does not get boring. However, it is being booked in such a manner that the continuity does not fade away. Tony Khan deserves special credit for keeping this storyline timeless and showing zero signs of monotony till now.

Ad

#1. Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page have brilliant chemistry

The chemistry between Strickland and Page is unmatched. Whenever they are in the squared circle together, fans are well aware that they will create magic. Furthermore, they match each other on the microphone.

Ad

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the New Flavor called his rivalry with the former AEW World Champion unique and personal.

"It was so unique and so personal. It got so personal because it wasn't just two wrestlers, it's two human beings, and crossing the line of men. How far you're willing to go to push those buttons of someone that you truly hate? Why are you hating them? Like what are you going to do about it?," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will certainly lock horns once again on a massive pay-per-view. Only time will tell what the future holds for both men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More