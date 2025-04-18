3 reasons why Tony Khan and AEW have already defeated WWE WrestleMania 41

The rivalry between WWE and AEW has been fierce ever since the latter was founded. The Stamford-based company is currently gearing up for WrestleMania 41, which will take place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event is a two-night show and will feature several high-profile matches.

Ad

While the matchcard for the two-night event is decent, many fans believe that the company could have done better. Furthermore, according to thousands of fans worldwide, Tony Khan and AEW have already defeated the upcoming PLE. Here are three reasons why:

#3. Dynamite and Collision have been on fire lately

2024 was an underwhelming year for All Elite Wrestling. They received immense negative publicity, and some of their biggest stars left the company. CM Punk's departure and subsequent signing with WWE were massive blows. However, the Tony Khan-led promotion is going through a renaissance this year.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

AEW's weekly shows, Dynamite and Collision, have been on fire lately. Tony Khan has been offering fans pay-per-view-level shows on TV, and they simply can't get enough. Their storylines and matches have been praised by thousands worldwide. Furthermore, this week's Collision and Dynamite were very well received.

#2. WWE is having a PR disaster this week

Since WrestleMania is happening soon, this week was monumental for WWE. However, it appears as if they have taken several incorrect PR decisions. World Wrestling Entertainment President Nick Khan spoke about AEW in his recent interview, and Triple H showcased his inability to take criticism. Furthermore, it was revealed that their top star Roman Reigns is a Donald Trump supporter. This revelation has angered millions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nonetheless, this PR disaster has helped their competitor AEW. The Jacksonville-based company is receiving increased attention, and they certainly made use of it by delivering brilliant shows this week. Hopefully, Tony Khan keeps this momentum going for the rest of the year.

#1. AEW's main event scene has more momentum than WWE's

WWE's main event scene has been arguably underwhelming. Following Cena's shocking heel turn, the build-up to his WrestleMania match against Cody hasn't captivated fans. The Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair rivalry had a few off-script and unprofessional moments. Furthermore, many fans have low interest in watching Gunther vs. Jey Uso.

Ad

Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling's main event scene has huge momentum. The ongoing Owen Hart Cup has been a huge success, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has one of the greatest gimmicks of all time. Furthermore, The Death Riders storyline is finally getting over with fans. When Moxley, Yuta, and Castagnoli lost the AEW World Trios titles to The Opps on Dynamite this week, fans in the arena erupted. This only means that the crowd reaction will be historic the day the former Dean Ambrose drops the World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More