WWE cuts off controversial Charlotte Flair "heavily off-script" comments by Tiffany Stratton; big changes made

On WWE SmackDown tonight, things got out of control when Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton came face to face. Amidst rumors of real-life heat between them, the two stars decided to make things even more real. In the past, Charlotte appeared to go off-script and bury Stratton when they faced off in a promo battle. There was more of the same tonight, but instead of Charlotte, Tiffany made the cutting remarks.

As per Sean Ross Sapp, both stars went "heavily off-script" in their promos tonight. The comments about Flair's divorce were unexpected and added to the immersion in that moment. On top of that, Charlotte claimed Ludwig Kaiser DM'd her, trying to take shots at Stratton's real-life relationship, but Tiffany walked away before she could finish.

Stratton's comments about Flair's divorce and her being 0-3 in her marriages also hit hard on The Queen, who was left flustered and unsure in her promo.

WWE's video of the entire segment on social media removed all the controversial comments. Earlier, they even deleted the video in which Charlotte Flair mentioned Ludwig Kaiser.

All of this seems to confirm that this was not planned. Whether there will be repercussions or not remains to be seen.

