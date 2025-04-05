Aftermath of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton going personal with each other on WWE SmackDown

WWE has removed a clip from Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's promo on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The clip featured the final moments of the duo's heated exchange in the ring.

Ad

Things seemingly didn't go as planned during Charlotte and Tiffany's verbal exchange on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. In the final moments of the segment, Tiffany took a massive shot at The Queen's real-life relationships. Charlotte responded by claiming Tiffy's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

WWE later shared a video of the segment's final moments on social media. However, it seems WWE felt posting the clip was a bad idea and has now deleted it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Charlotte Flair recently had a chat with Sherri Shepherd and opened up about her divorce from Andrade. She was quite emotional while talking about her split:

"I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and then being compared to my father. Hold on, let me gather myself. When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn't want anyone to know. Like, 'Oh my gosh, I've failed again,'" she said.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany will battle it out at WrestleMania 41 with the WWE Women's title on the line. It remains to be seen if The Queen manages to bag another title win or if Tiffany emerges the victor when all is said and done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More