Aftermath of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton going personal with each other on WWE SmackDown

WWE has removed a clip from Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's promo on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The clip featured the final moments of the duo's heated exchange in the ring.
Things seemingly didn't go as planned during Charlotte and Tiffany's verbal exchange on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. In the final moments of the segment, Tiffany took a massive shot at The Queen's real-life relationships. Charlotte responded by claiming Tiffy's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.
WWE later shared a video of the segment's final moments on social media. However, it seems WWE felt posting the clip was a bad idea and has now deleted it.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Charlotte Flair recently had a chat with Sherri Shepherd and opened up about her divorce from Andrade. She was quite emotional while talking about her split:
"I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and then being compared to my father. Hold on, let me gather myself. When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn't want anyone to know. Like, 'Oh my gosh, I've failed again,'" she said.
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany will battle it out at WrestleMania 41 with the WWE Women's title on the line. It remains to be seen if The Queen manages to bag another title win or if Tiffany emerges the victor when all is said and done.