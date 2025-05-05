Former WWE stars have been a huge reason for AEW's popularity. Over the years, Tony Khan has signed names such as Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Bryan Danielson, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, and more. Unsurprisingly, all of them have achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad

WWE recently released several wrestlers. While some of the names in this list were expected, fans were stunned to see the Stamford-based company letting Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and Dakota Kai go. Kai is especially a fan favorite. She was completely over in NXT and also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice on the main roster. According to many, she would be a great acquisition for AEW. However, Tony Khan should rethink before bringing her to his company.

Ad

Trending

Here are 3 reasons why Tony Khan should not sign Dakota Kai to AEW.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#3. Dakota Kai might not be loyal to AEW

Back in 2022, Dakota Kai was released for the first time by WWE. Interestingly, a few months later, she returned to the company as a part of the Damage CTRL faction. This led to one of the best runs of her career as she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with the Genius of the Sky, Iyo Sky. Interestingly, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW was interested in signing her in 2022. However, she simply decided to re-sign with the Stamford-based company.

Ad

"I don't know the details of how deep the conversations were with AEW, but I could think that it's one of those things where we were ready to use her and she ran right back," said Meltzer. [H/T Cultaholic]

Ad

It appears that Dakota Kai is quite loyal to WWE. Even if Tony Khan signs her, there is no guarantee that she will go back to the rival company if they come calling. It will be wiser for the businessman to focus on All Elite Wrestling's current roster for now.

#2. AEW women's roster is stacked

According to many fans, All Elite Wrestling's women's division is currently better than that of WWE. They have names such as Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone, Anna Jay, Harley Cameron, Willow, and more. All of them are one of a kind and have immense potential.

Ad

Signing Dakota Kai at this point would certainly be detrimental not just for her but also for the Jacksonville-based company. The roster will get bloated, and Tony Khan would definitely not want that. Additionally, she will be 40 in a few years. Hence, it won't make sense to involve her in long-term plans.

#1. Dakota Kai is injury-prone

It is no secret that Dakota Kai is injury-prone. She has had to take prolonged leaves of absence to recover from these setbacks, and this has certainly hampered her time in the Stamford-based company.

Ad

If All Elite Wrestling signs her, the company will constantly be at risk of falling victim to this pattern. A lot of time and money could go to waste, which will result in nothing but pessimism and frustration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More