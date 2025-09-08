  • home icon
3 reasons WWE Wrestlepalooza will reign supreme over AEW All Out 

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 08, 2025 16:39 GMT
AEW All Out will happen on the same day as WWE Wrestlepalooza (Image via AEW's YouTube & WWE.com)
AEW All Out will happen on the same day as WWE Wrestlepalooza (Image via AEW's YouTube & WWE.com)

In recent months, AEW has been facing direct competition from its rival, WWE. The Jacksonville-based promotion has been trying to combat the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, which is reportedly hell-bent on counter-programming to reign supreme over All Elite Wrestling.

It was first seen this year when WWE planned a series of top events like Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution, and Great American Bash on the same weekend as AEW's premier event, All In Texas. Now, WWE is once again going up against All Elite Wrestling with its newest PLE set to debut on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, in Indianapolis, on September 20, the same day as AEW All Out, in Toronto, Canada, which led to them shifting their timeslot for the event.

Despite that, the recent developments have significantly shifted the tides in favor of World Wrestling Entertainment and put AEW's signature pay-per-view in jeopardy. Here is a look at three prominent reasons that Wrestlepalooza will reign supreme over All Out in head-to-head competition.

#3. Top AEW stars are out of action, while WWE has major star power

One of the biggest reasons that AEW All Out 2025 might not garner viewership and attendance more than WWE Wrestlepalooza is the lack of major star power. Currently, All Elite Wrestling's three biggest names, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay, are on the shelf due to injuries for an extended period. On the other hand, WWE is set to feature major stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and others at WWE Wrestlepalooza. So, this comes as a major blow for the head honcho, Tony Khan, who does not have many top names for All Out 2025 in front of WWE in counter-programming.g.

#2. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar- One last time

WWE Wrestlepalooza will be the site of the last-time-ever showdown between heated rivals, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his WWE return after two years at SummerSlam in August. The company reportedly chose to withheld this marquee showdown for Wrestlepalooza, as part of their plan to go against them in direct competition. Moreover, there is no denying the drawing power of both Cena and Lesnar, in addition to the fact that this will be The Beast's first wrestling match in two years. With WWE scheduling this marquee bout for Wrestlepalooza, it has clearly given them a massive edge over AEW.

#1. AJ Lee's return to the ring at a PLE in a decade

Another major reason that WWE Wrestlepalooza will prove to be a remarkable success over AEW is the top star, AJ Lee, making her much-awaited return to WWE. The Black Widow made her resurgence back to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5, 2025, edition of SmackDown to join her husband, CM Punk, in his feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Moreover, the two sides are reportedly going up against each other in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, which will mark AJ Lee's first match at a marquee WWE show in a decade. This will pull many eyeballs to the event and help WWE pin the All Out show to the ground.

