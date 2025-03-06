3 replacements for Wheeler Yuta in The Death Riders if Jon Moxley kicks him out

Jon Moxley has found himself in a tough spot as none of his Death Riders stablemates are by his side anymore. Adam Copeland recently took PAC, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli out of action and has now put Wheeler Yuta in an interesting position, as seen this week on Dynamite.

Cope's show of respect could cause a major fallout between Moxley and Yuta which may result in the latter walking out on his leader after their argument. Though we're not sure what could occur at Revolution, perhaps The One True King might have a replacement in line for Yuta's spot in The Death Riders.

#3. Jay White could be Jon Moxley's ace in the hole

We know that Jay White has been helping Adam Copeland in his fight against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders for some time. He even publicly showed his support for the Rated-R Superstar on this week's Dynamite but we can't shake the feeling that something isn't right about it.

The Switchblade is known for turning on his friends and allies at a moment's notice and who's to say it can't happen again? Perhaps, he could get jealous of Cope's opportunity to become the AEW World Champion even though both of them fought The Death Riders together, or perhaps there's a bigger plan at play.

Jon Moxley might've either convinced Jay White to align with him as his ace or could have now offered him Yuta's spot. Either way, we wouldn't be hugely surprised if a huge betrayal came Cope's way.

#2. Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander is reportedly a free agent and could be heading to All Elite Wrestling now that his time in TNA has ended. The former TNA World Champion has bid farewell to the company and is now exploring the next move in his career.

Even though there were rumors of him possibly signing with WWE, a report from WON has confirmed that he has chosen AEW since he was given a better offer. Now, he could make his debut at AEW Revolution and bring about a huge change by joining hands with Jon Moxley and helping him retain the AEW World Championship.

#1. Gabe Kidd

Gabe Kidd's appearance on a recent episode of Collision has attracted speculation about what his next move could be. It's been reported that his contract with NJPW has come to an end and that he had been working with the company without a formal contract.

Perhaps his recent frustrations could be lessened if Jon Moxley offered him a spot in his stable and a chance to showcase his capabilities regularly on TV. His explosive offense would fit The Death Riders' style as well, and he could prove to be the surprise element in the main event of AEW Revolution between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland.

