3 signs that indicate Dean Ambrose will return to WWE

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) has been signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2019. He is one of the biggest names in the company and has fans worldwide. However, before joining All Elite Wrestling, he was signed to WWE.

Ad

Dean Ambrose was immensely successful in World Wrestling Entertainment. He was a member of The Shield with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Furthermore, he held the WWE Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship thrice.

Ad

Trending

Fans of the Stamford-based promotion miss his presence, and they wish Triple H would bring him back someday. Interestingly, the sports entertainment juggernaut has dropped signs that they will bring him back.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Here are three signs that indicate Dean Ambrose will return to WWE.

#3. No update on Dean Ambrose's AEW contract renewal

Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, which will keep him in the company until 2027. Since he's such a valuable asset for Tony Khan, fans were under the impression that he would renew his contract long before expiration. However, that hasn't happened yet.

Ad

Moreover, Moxley has achieved almost everything in AEW. He has won the World Title four times, the Interim World Title once, and the International Title once. On the other hand, he still has a lot to achieve in WWE, which is why he would choose not to renew his contract with All Elite Wrestling. This is a clear sign that he will return to WWE in a few years.

#2. WWE Vault recently posted Ambrose's clip

The Shield is often considered one of the greatest WWE factions. The trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns was a force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, they have achieved immense success in their individual careers.

Ad

It has been years since The Shield split. Thousands of fans want to see them reunite, and it appears that WWE is trying to make this possible behind the scenes.

The WWE Vault YouTube channel recently posted the Cody Rhodes & Goldust vs. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns WWE Tag Team Title Match that took place on RAW in 2013. Although Ambrose didn't take part in this match, he accompanied his brothers to the ring and was seen several times in the video. This is a clear hint that the former United States Champion's World Wrestling Entertainment return is inevitable.

Ad

#1. Shield references are dropped at regular intervals

WWE always makes sure to remind fans about The Shield. Dean Ambrose is regularly mentioned on weekly shows and premium live events. He gets name-dropped every time Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns come face-to-face, and they likely do this because they know they will bring the former WWE star back.

Michael Cole name-dropped Moxley at Crown Jewel 2025 during the Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns showdown. The frequency of Cole mentioning the AEW star has increased in recent years. Thus, Triple H is definitely bringing him back soon.

Hopefully, Dean Ambrose will make his World Wrestling Entertainment return at WrestleMania or at the Royal Rumble, and the pop will be historic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences