WWE has subtly confirmed that Roman Reigns will not face six-time World Champion at WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns was rumored to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41. But the match looks highly unlikely after what transpired on RAW last night.Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been at odds for years. The Visionary defeated Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, where he also joined forces with Paul Heyman to form The Vision. The group soon added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and the trio laid out the OTC on multiple occasions. Reed even got a singles win over the former Bloodline leader at Crown Jewel. However, things took a shocking turn on RAW this past Monday as Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins and laid him out with a Spear. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman also sided with Breakker, kicking The Visionary out of The Vision.It was speculated that the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns would culminate in a singles match at WrestleMania 42. However, the World Heavyweight Champion is seemingly a babyface now, and thus, the rumored match is unlikely to take place. Rollins is also injured currently and could drop the world title to CM Punk in their upcoming match to take time off. The Visionary is likely to return to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which further reduces the chance of him facing his former Shield stablemate at the Showcase of Immortals.Roman Reigns was not present on WWE RAWRoman Reigns has not had a great last few days himself as he suffered a rare singles loss at WWE Crown Jewel. The OTC took on Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, but this time, he was on the losing end of the match.The match saw interferences from Bron Breakker and The Usos, with Jey Uso accidentally spearing Reigns through a table to cost him the match. The former WWE Champion made it clear after the match that he does not want to see Jimmy and Jey.Reigns was not present on RAW this past Monday. Meanwhile, Jey and Jimmy were there on the and the former even noted that he's sick of dealing with Roman’s way of doing things, which led to an argument between the down. Big Jim even suffered a loss to Bronson Reed.