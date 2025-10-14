  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • WWE has subtly confirmed that Roman Reigns will not face six-time World Champion at WrestleMania 42

WWE has subtly confirmed that Roman Reigns will not face six-time World Champion at WrestleMania 42

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:19 GMT
Roman Reigns is a former champion! (Image from WWE.com)
Roman Reigns is a former champion! (Image from WWE.com)

Roman Reigns was rumored to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41. But the match looks highly unlikely after what transpired on RAW last night.

Ad

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been at odds for years. The Visionary defeated Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, where he also joined forces with Paul Heyman to form The Vision. The group soon added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and the trio laid out the OTC on multiple occasions. Reed even got a singles win over the former Bloodline leader at Crown Jewel. However, things took a shocking turn on RAW this past Monday as Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins and laid him out with a Spear. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman also sided with Breakker, kicking The Visionary out of The Vision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was speculated that the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns would culminate in a singles match at WrestleMania 42. However, the World Heavyweight Champion is seemingly a babyface now, and thus, the rumored match is unlikely to take place.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Rollins is also injured currently and could drop the world title to CM Punk in their upcoming match to take time off. The Visionary is likely to return to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which further reduces the chance of him facing his former Shield stablemate at the Showcase of Immortals.

Roman Reigns was not present on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has not had a great last few days himself as he suffered a rare singles loss at WWE Crown Jewel. The OTC took on Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, but this time, he was on the losing end of the match.

Ad

The match saw interferences from Bron Breakker and The Usos, with Jey Uso accidentally spearing Reigns through a table to cost him the match. The former WWE Champion made it clear after the match that he does not want to see Jimmy and Jey.

Reigns was not present on RAW this past Monday. Meanwhile, Jey and Jimmy were there on the and the former even noted that he's sick of dealing with Roman’s way of doing things, which led to an argument between the down. Big Jim even suffered a loss to Bronson Reed.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications