3 Signs Swerve Strickland will soon turn heel in AEW

Swerve Strickland's character development in AEW has been quite intriguing. The Realest started as a babyface in the Jacksonville-based promotion before turning into one of the most despicable heels in the Tony Khan-led company.

Following a violent feud with Hangman Page, Strickland turned babyface again and captured the AEW World Title. The New Flavor had an entertaining run as the promotion's top champion before he lost the coveted title to Bryan Danielson at All In 2024.

In the past 12 months, Swerve Strickland has emerged as one of the most beloved babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. The New Flavor has actively shown resistance against heel groups like The Elite and The Death Riders, proving how much he values the integrity of AEW.

Trending

However, he might revert to his villainous persona soon. Following a successful run as a good guy, the 34-year-old star may embrace his dark side again. In this article, let's look at three signs that Swerve Strickland will soon turn heel in All Elite Wrestling:

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#3. A role reversal situation with Hangman Page

The careers of Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will forever remain intertwined. It was his intense rivalry with The New Flavor that forced The Cowboy to go down a dark path.

While 2024 saw Swerve Strickland become a World Champion, the year brought several crucial losses for Hangman Page. Strickland had wanted to take Hangman's spot in AEW from the very beginning, and he largely succeeded in his motives.

After nearly two years of floundering in the midcard scene, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy finally got his moment of redemption when he won the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. If Page wins the AEW World Title at All In: Texas, he would once again become the biggest babyface of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay also reiterated that Hangman was the main character of the company, not Swerve. The Realest would not be too happy to see his spotlight being stolen, prompting him to return to his evil ways.

With Hangman possibly becoming the AEW World Champion at All In, fans could see a major change in Swerve's character. The former leader of The Mogul Embassy could turn heel again, becoming the biggest threat to Page's title reign.

It would be a full-circle moment for both stars, who have witnessed drastic changes in their personas over the past two years.

#2. Will Ospreay needs an opponent for AEW All In

Will Ospreay battled Hangman Page in an unforgettable encounter at Double or Nothing 2025. The two men pushed each other to their limits in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In the end, Page crushed Ospreay's dreams of headlining All In: Texas by taking him down with a Buckshot Lariat. The Aerial Assassin does not have a confirmed opponent for the Texas pay-per-view at the moment, and it will be intriguing to see whom Tony Khan picks to face him at All In.

The Commonwealth Kingpin is among the most important stars on the AEW roster. Ospreay battled MJF in a high-profile contest at All In last year, and he would be eager to get a similar marquee match this year.

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of Dynamite, the British superstar tried to convince Swerve Strickland to work with Hangman Page. The Realest immediately turned down Ospreay's suggestion.

The two stars then had an intense confrontation backstage, where Swerve mocked Ospreay for not being able to beat him. The segment ended with a brawl between the two men.

Tony Khan could pull off a swerve by turning The New Flavor heel in the coming days. Will Ospreay needs a credible opponent for All In, and Strickland fits that bill perfectly.

Fans could get to see an intense match between them at All In, where The Aerial Assassin will have to overcome the wrath of a heel Swerve. It would be a massive challenge for Ospreay, who lost to The Killshot at Forbidden Door 2024.

#1. Jon Moxley's downfall could pave the way for a new villain

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page at All In Texas. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has momentum by his side, and it won't be surprising if he manages to dethrone The One True King on July 12.

If Moxley loses his championship at All In, The Death Riders will likely crumble and lose their authority over the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following the coronation of Hangman Page, Tony Khan will need a new top heel to replace The Purveyor of Violence.

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland could emerge as the next evil entity once Jon Moxley loses his crown. The Realest has shown in the past how despicable he could be as a heel, and Hangman Page is well aware of that fact.

The New Flavor may not be too happy about his arch-rival ascending to the top of the Tony Khan-led company. Hangman's redemption might not sit well with Swerve, who would once again feel overlooked in AEW.

The fairytale ending to Page's story could drive The Killshot into madness. Swerve could take up the mantle of a villain again following Hangman's coronation.

Swerve could start destroying every major babyface in his path until he finally gets his hands on The Cowboy. If there is a name that could make The Death Riders' atrocities pale in comparison to his actions, it is Swerve Strickland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More