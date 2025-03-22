3 stars who could become the next Bryan Danielson in AEW

Bryan Danielson is undoubtedly one of the best stars to be a part of AEW's roster. The American Dragon has built his legacy on kicking people's heads in and taking fans on an emotional journey with him to the top.

Ad

However, now that his status as a full-time professional wrestler has ended and a return may not happen anytime soon, Tony Khan needs to look forward. The AEW roster has many young stars who are inspired by Danielson's in-ring style and could succeed him. So, we're here to look at those who could be the next Bryan Danielson in the promotion.

#3. Wheeler Yuta has taken Bryan Danielson's signature move in AEW

Picking off one of the most obvious stars to succeed him, Wheeler Yuta had held Danielson very close to him. The young lion had been taken under the wing of The American Dragon as a part of the Blackpool Combat Club. Yuta closely watched his mentor demonstrate his impressive technical style and learned from it.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

However, betrayal would soon strike as Danielson would be attacked by his peers in the BCC, with Yuta ultimately taking his former mentor out himself. Since then, the Death Riders member has not only emulated the former WWE star but has even taken his signature Busaiku Knee.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's evident even after his actions there seems to be an underlying sense of guilt in him as he does his best to succeed Danielson. If this layered angle comes to the forefront and AEW allows Yuta to flesh himself out as a bigger singles star, then he has a shot at becoming like his former mentor.

#2. Daniel Garcia

Bryan Danielson always saw something big in Daniel Garcia and wanted to make him the next big thing in AEW. Even though Garcia knew that he would find the right leadership under Danielson, he would be led astray by Chris Jericho in 2023.

Ad

However, Garcia has since become his own man and wants to be the best technical wrestler he can be. As the current TNT Champion, Garcia is flourishing and putting on clinics inside the ring but still remembers his former idol and wasn't a fan of Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta turning on Danielson in his final match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a youngster, Garcia has all the potential in the world to not only succeed The American Dragon but perhaps be AEW's homegrown success.

#1. Kyle Fletcher

One of the biggest rising stars in AEW currently, Kyle Fletcher has transformed himself into a huge prospect for Tony Khan's promotion. His intense saga with Will Ospreay was a spectacular showcase of his capabilities and now that it's come to an end, it's up to Tony Khan to make sure he is still relevant.

Ad

Fletcher has had a few collisions in the ring with Bryan Danielson and looked to make the best out of it. His brash technical style is similar to The American Dragon, who played the part of the experienced veteran looking to teach him a lesson.

It was clear from their singles match on Collision in 2024 that the former WWE Champion didn't underestimate him for a second. So, even as a heel character, AEW could easily make Fletcher a more brash younger version of Danielson, looking to prove he's better than everyone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback