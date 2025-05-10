3 stars who can return at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Another spectacle from Tony Khan's promotion is on the cards as we gear up for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, set to take place on May 14 in Chicago. Themed episodes like these have become a highlight of the company's programming and are often filled with big matches and surprise moments.
This year’s edition should be no different, with the main event being a blockbuster AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. With such a stacked card, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the return of some major names that are currently absent from programming.
Here are three stars who could return at Beach Break to shake things up:
#1. Wardlow could make his much-awaited return to AEW
Speculations about Wardlow's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion have gone on for months, but there is still no official update on a date. The powerhouse has been sidelined due to a knee injury. He reportedly underwent knee surgery and even pulled out of a planned independent wrestling appearance due to complications.
Beach Break presents an ideal return setting with Samoa Joe in the main event, as Mr. Mayhem could reappear to cost him the match, reigniting their heated rivalry, during which his knee injury had occurred in the first place.
#2. Hook might return and shock AEW Fans
With reports suggesting that PAC is out for months, the Death Riders will look for a way to even the odds against The Opps at Beach Break, and in a shocking turn of events, former FTW Champion Hook could fit that role.
Hook hasn’t been seen since the April 9 episode of Dynamite, where Claudio Castagnoli hit him with a brutal Neutralizer onto a steel chair, and now there is speculation of his return and a shocking heel turn.
The alliance with Jon Moxley could make sense with Hook looking for payback after Joe dropped him from The Opps and replaced him with Powerhouse Hobbs. Moreover, aligning with the Death Riders could give the 26-year-old's already edgy character a darker shade. It also opens possibilities for a future showdown with his former mentor, Samoa Joe.
#3. Britt Baker makes her AEW comeback?
Britt Baker has been missing in action since the November 13, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. However, she’s remained active on social media and was recently spotted enjoying time at the Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree National Park.
"Sunrise at the Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree National Park ☀️🌵," Baker wrote on Instagram.
With the Women’s World Title Eliminator Four-Way Match set for Beach Break and two challenger spots still unannounced, this could be the perfect time for Baker to return. Her comeback would heat up the women’s division, especially with rumors swirling around Mariah May’s AEW future. Bringing back a top star like The Doctor could inject much-needed energy and star power into the scene.
Beach Break is shaping up to be one of All Elite Wrestling’s most unpredictable events of the year. Who do you think could make a return at Beach Break? Hit the discuss button and sound off!