3 stars who can return at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Another spectacle from Tony Khan's promotion is on the cards as we gear up for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, set to take place on May 14 in Chicago. Themed episodes like these have become a highlight of the company's programming and are often filled with big matches and surprise moments.

Ad

This year’s edition should be no different, with the main event being a blockbuster AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. With such a stacked card, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the return of some major names that are currently absent from programming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are three stars who could return at Beach Break to shake things up:

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

#1. Wardlow could make his much-awaited return to AEW

Speculations about Wardlow's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion have gone on for months, but there is still no official update on a date. The powerhouse has been sidelined due to a knee injury. He reportedly underwent knee surgery and even pulled out of a planned independent wrestling appearance due to complications.

Ad

Beach Break presents an ideal return setting with Samoa Joe in the main event, as Mr. Mayhem could reappear to cost him the match, reigniting their heated rivalry, during which his knee injury had occurred in the first place.

#2. Hook might return and shock AEW Fans

With reports suggesting that PAC is out for months, the Death Riders will look for a way to even the odds against The Opps at Beach Break, and in a shocking turn of events, former FTW Champion Hook could fit that role.

Ad

Hook hasn’t been seen since the April 9 episode of Dynamite, where Claudio Castagnoli hit him with a brutal Neutralizer onto a steel chair, and now there is speculation of his return and a shocking heel turn.

The alliance with Jon Moxley could make sense with Hook looking for payback after Joe dropped him from The Opps and replaced him with Powerhouse Hobbs. Moreover, aligning with the Death Riders could give the 26-year-old's already edgy character a darker shade. It also opens possibilities for a future showdown with his former mentor, Samoa Joe.

Ad

#3. Britt Baker makes her AEW comeback?

Britt Baker has been missing in action since the November 13, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. However, she’s remained active on social media and was recently spotted enjoying time at the Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree National Park.

"Sunrise at the Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree National Park ☀️🌵," Baker wrote on Instagram.

Ad

With the Women’s World Title Eliminator Four-Way Match set for Beach Break and two challenger spots still unannounced, this could be the perfect time for Baker to return. Her comeback would heat up the women’s division, especially with rumors swirling around Mariah May’s AEW future. Bringing back a top star like The Doctor could inject much-needed energy and star power into the scene.

Beach Break is shaping up to be one of All Elite Wrestling’s most unpredictable events of the year. Who do you think could make a return at Beach Break? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More