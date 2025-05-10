  • home icon
AEW star to return as a heel and help Jon Moxley retain his World Title at Beach Break? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 10, 2025 03:14 GMT
Jon Moxley is set to put his title on the line at Beach Break [Photo: AEW Official Website and YouTube Channel]
Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title next week at Dynamite: Beach Break against Samoa Joe. During these hard times, could he find unexpected help from a popular star, who would turn heel for his sake?

The Death Riders have always had Moxley's back for his title defenses, providing the needed interference for him to always escape with a win. However, both PAC and Claudio Castagnoli are out of action, leaving Samoa Joe with a chance to become the AEW World Champion. But he could have a fallback plan in place for whatever happens.

The Purveyor of Violence could enlist Hook's help, despite them being on different sides, and The Death Riders previously attacking him. This would be a case of "If you can't beat them, join them", providing the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil with an interesting new life in wrestling with The Death Riders, where he no longer has to hold himself back.

He may also accept this deal out of spite, as Samoa Joe easily replaced him with Powerhouse Hobbs within The Opps. The 26-year-old could fit in nicely with PAC out for the foreseeable future with a major injury. This could eventually set up a feud between Hook and his former mentor.

Potential reason for Hook's absence in AEW

Hook was last seen on the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag team match with Samoa Joe as they took on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. They took the win, but The Death Riders had the last laugh, as Claudio hit the former FTW Champion with a Neutralizer on the legs of a steel chair, ribs-first. He has not been seen since then and is out indefinitely.

More than two weeks ago, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil revealed on Instagram that he has landed a role in a short film called Money Talks. This is set to premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

It is still not confirmed if these endeavors outside the ring are the reason for his absence. Fans should just stay tuned for further reports or appearances on screen for Hook.

Edited by Debottam Saha
